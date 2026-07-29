Punjab Govt Submits 25-Page Draft Of Sacrilege Law Amendments To Akal Takht Sahib
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh handed over the documents to the secretariat in-charge.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Amritsar: Amid the ongoing controversy over the amendments to the sacrilege law, the Punjab government on Wednesday officially submitted a 25-page revised draft and replies to the objections at the secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh handed over the documents to the secretariat in-charge.
The acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, had given the Punjab government one month's time to address the objectionable clauses and wording in the sacrilege law. Wednesday was the last day of that period.
Talking to the media, Dr Nijjar said that the Punjab government had entrusted him with the responsibility of sending the revised draft to Sri Akal Takht Sahib. However, when he was asked whether all the objections raised by the Sikh community have been removed, he could not give a clear answer about it. He only said that the government has officially presented its stand and now the next decision is for Sri Akal Takht Sahib to take.
Jaskaran Singh, the representative of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, said that the draft submitted by the government will be examined in detail. He said that this matter is related to the entire Khalsa Panth, so it will be considered in the next meeting of the Panj Singh Sahib. Only after this will Sri Akal Takht Sahib give its official opinion to the government.
Jaskaran said that the Punjab government should have directly contacted Sri Akal Takht Sahib and formed a joint committee of scholars and representatives before preparing the draft. He said that only a law prepared with consensus can be in line with Sikh sentiments and acceptable to all.
The Akal Takht Sahib has also urged the Punjab government not to introduce this amended sacrilege Bill during the monsoon session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha starting from August 3 until they review the draft and give their opinion.
Also Read: