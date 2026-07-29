ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Govt Submits 25-Page Draft Of Sacrilege Law Amendments To Akal Takht Sahib

Amritsar: Amid the ongoing controversy over the amendments to the sacrilege law, the Punjab government on Wednesday officially submitted a 25-page revised draft and replies to the objections at the secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh handed over the documents to the secretariat in-charge.

The acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, had given the Punjab government one month's time to address the objectionable clauses and wording in the sacrilege law. Wednesday was the last day of that period.

Talking to the media, Dr Nijjar said that the Punjab government had entrusted him with the responsibility of sending the revised draft to Sri Akal Takht Sahib. However, when he was asked whether all the objections raised by the Sikh community have been removed, he could not give a clear answer about it. He only said that the government has officially presented its stand and now the next decision is for Sri Akal Takht Sahib to take.