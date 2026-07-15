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Punjab Gears Up For PM Modi's July 17 Jalandhar Visit, Railway Station Launches

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu speaks to media at Parliament premises, in New Delhi on April 17, 2026 ( File/ANI Videograb )

Jalandhar: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalandhar on July 17 to inaugurate the Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, senior police, intelligence officials, the Special Protection Group (SPG), police and administration are reviewing security arrangements, Bittu said.

He said that the prime minister will also virtually inaugurate 75 Amrit Bharat railway stations, designated for modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, across the country and flag off several trains. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and several cabinet ministers will also attend the event to welcome Modi.

Bittu said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also coordinating with administrative officials to hold a separate programme outside the railway station. The main government event of inagurations will take place inside the railway station, while the BJP event will be held in a specially constructed water proof pandal outside.