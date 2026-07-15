Punjab Gears Up For PM Modi's July 17 Jalandhar Visit, Railway Station Launches
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station on July 17, virtually launch over 75 stations, with strong security and BJP coordination in Punjab.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Jalandhar: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalandhar on July 17 to inaugurate the Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station.
Ahead of the PM’s visit, senior police, intelligence officials, the Special Protection Group (SPG), police and administration are reviewing security arrangements, Bittu said.
He said that the prime minister will also virtually inaugurate 75 Amrit Bharat railway stations, designated for modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, across the country and flag off several trains. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and several cabinet ministers will also attend the event to welcome Modi.
Bittu said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also coordinating with administrative officials to hold a separate programme outside the railway station. The main government event of inagurations will take place inside the railway station, while the BJP event will be held in a specially constructed water proof pandal outside.
BJP workers from all 117 Punjab assembly constituencies will travel by bus and other vehicles to Jalandhar, with about 10,000 people expected to attend. Bittu pointed out that Modi recently inaugurated Adampur Airport and will now bring more development projects to Punjab.
Taking aim at the Congress party, Bittu said if Rahul Gandhi is the party’s face, the BJP needs nothing more. “Many Punjab Congress leaders have left due to internal tensions. The state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is in contact with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and he will reveal more in time,” Bittu alleged, adding that former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is fighting his own political battle, which will benefit the BJP.
On an upcoming Ardas at Harike Pattan in Ferozepur, Bittu said people from all sections will unite to pray for peace and brotherhood. He also spoke on the issue concerning farmers, saying they have the right to voice concerns in a democracy, but Modi’s decisions consider the interests of both the country and farmers.
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