Punjab Farmers Stage One-Day Protest Outside DC Offices
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said five-day morchas will be held in the constituencies of various ministers of Punjab from September 14.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Amritsar/Sangrur/Kapurthala/Mansa/Bathinda: Farmers in various districts of Punjab on Monday staged a one-day protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner offices under the 'Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Chapter Punjab”.
A large number of farmers started arriving outside the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner's office under the leadership of senior leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarwan Singh Pandher.
Pandher said that after one-day dharnas in front of the offices of the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of Punjab, five-day morchas will be held in the constituencies of various ministers of Punjab from September 14.
"Morchas will be held in the constituencies of Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in Amritsar, Lal Chand Kataru Chak in Gurdaspur and Pathankot, Kultar Singh Sandhwan in Faridkot, Agriculture Minister in Bathinda, and Aam Aadmi Party Punjab president Aman Arora in Sangrur. If the Punjab government still does not resolve these issues through talks, the organisation will be forced to block the roads," said Pandher.
Outlining the farmers’ demands, Pandher said, "The Punjab government should guarantee MSP on five crops — basmati, maize, mustard, potato and cotton — as per its promise and ensure government procurement. Farmers and labourers should be completely debt-free. The Punjab government, in collaboration with the Centre, should fully compensate for the goods and other losses incurred during the 41-day-long farmers' agitation in Shambhu and Khanauri. Along with this, strict action should be taken against those alleged employees and officials who tortured the farmers.”
The farmer leader said that during the farmers' agitation in Shambhu, Khanauri, Delhi and Punjab, the cases registered against the farmers should be cancelled, including the cases registered for stubble burning. He said that “the issue of Punjab's waters should be resolved according to riparian principles. Concrete arrangements should be made to save rainwater underground and recharge groundwater. Free and effective treatment should be provided to youth suffering from drug addiction, along with arrangements for their rehabilitation and employment”.
Farmers in Sangrur staged a protest at Gate No. 2 of the DC office to register their protest against the government. Farmer leader Jaswinder Singh Longowal submitted a memorandum while raising slogans against the government. The farmer leaders said that "the current government has been in power for a long time, but the promises made before the elections to provide MSP on all crops and waive off the loans of farmers and labourers have not been fulfilled yet".
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Kapurthala district, surrounded the DC office at Kapurthala. The protesters also submitted a memorandum regarding their demands to the Deputy Commissioner.
The farmer leaders alleged that the protests being run peacefully by farmers on Shambhu and Khanauri borders were dispersed by the Punjab government in collaboration with the Centre. They claimed that during this action, farmers' goods worth about Rs 3.77 crore have been damaged. They demanded compensation for this loss.
The Krantikari Union in Bathinda surrounded the Deputy Commissioner's office. The protesters also raised slogans against the Punjab government and the Centre and said, "Cancel the (the India-US) trade agreement, cancel the plan about land pooling policy being brought back, give ownership rights to the farmers, including the settlers, farmers and farm labourers who have been cultivating for decades, and cancel all the loans of farmers, farm labourers and other daily wage labourers."
The Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugrahan started indefinite protests outside the DC offices across Punjab. The farmers protested against the Central and Punjab governments for the second day in Mansa and alleged that “`today, attempts are being made to destroy agriculture by bringing anti-farmer policies in the country so that the lands of farmers can be taken away”.
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