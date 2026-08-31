ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Farmers Stage One-Day Protest Outside DC Offices

Amritsar/Sangrur/Kapurthala/Mansa/Bathinda: Farmers in various districts of Punjab on Monday staged a one-day protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner offices under the 'Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Chapter Punjab”.

A large number of farmers started arriving outside the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner's office under the leadership of senior leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Pandher said that after one-day dharnas in front of the offices of the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of Punjab, five-day morchas will be held in the constituencies of various ministers of Punjab from September 14.

"Morchas will be held in the constituencies of Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in Amritsar, Lal Chand Kataru Chak in Gurdaspur and Pathankot, Kultar Singh Sandhwan in Faridkot, Agriculture Minister in Bathinda, and Aam Aadmi Party Punjab president Aman Arora in Sangrur. If the Punjab government still does not resolve these issues through talks, the organisation will be forced to block the roads," said Pandher.

Outlining the farmers’ demands, Pandher said, "The Punjab government should guarantee MSP on five crops — basmati, maize, mustard, potato and cotton — as per its promise and ensure government procurement. Farmers and labourers should be completely debt-free. The Punjab government, in collaboration with the Centre, should fully compensate for the goods and other losses incurred during the 41-day-long farmers' agitation in Shambhu and Khanauri. Along with this, strict action should be taken against those alleged employees and officials who tortured the farmers.”

The farmer leader said that during the farmers' agitation in Shambhu, Khanauri, Delhi and Punjab, the cases registered against the farmers should be cancelled, including the cases registered for stubble burning. He said that “the issue of Punjab's waters should be resolved according to riparian principles. Concrete arrangements should be made to save rainwater underground and recharge groundwater. Free and effective treatment should be provided to youth suffering from drug addiction, along with arrangements for their rehabilitation and employment”.