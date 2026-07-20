ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Farmers Leave For Delhi To Attend Mahapanchayat On July 21, To Protest Against India-US Trade Deal

About 550 organisations will participate in this Mahapanchayat on the call of Desh Bachao Morcha. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar/Patiala: A large number of Punjab farmers on Monday left for the Mahapanchayat to be held in Delhi on July 21 by farmer organisations from across India in protest against the proposed trade agreement between India and the US.

Talking to reporters in Beas, Jarmanjit Singh Bandala, leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab, said that about 550 organisations will participate in this Mahapanchayat on the call of Desh Bachao Morcha.

He said that the India-US trade deal is not in the interest of the farmers, labourers, small traders and the common people of the country. He alleged that through this agreement, the Centre is trying to benefit American companies and their farmers while the interests of small farmers in India are being ignored.

Bandala said that agriculture is done on a large scale in America, where there are farms in thousands of acres, and the government gives huge subsidies to its farmers. In contrast, most farmers in India have two to two-and-a-half acres of land, and they get very little government assistance.

In such circumstances, if cheap agricultural products from America come to India, Indian farmers will not be able to compete in the open market, which will cause a big loss to both their income and agriculture, he added.

He said that the previous governments had protected the agricultural sector from foreign interference, but the current government is going to make this agreement under pressure from America. He claimed that this deal will not only have a negative impact on the employment of farmers but also on small shopkeepers and other sections.