Punjab Farmers Leave For Delhi To Attend Mahapanchayat On July 21, To Protest Against India-US Trade Deal
Jarmanjit Singh Bandala, leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab, said that about 550 organisations will participate in this Mahapanchayat.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Amritsar/Patiala: A large number of Punjab farmers on Monday left for the Mahapanchayat to be held in Delhi on July 21 by farmer organisations from across India in protest against the proposed trade agreement between India and the US.
Talking to reporters in Beas, Jarmanjit Singh Bandala, leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab, said that about 550 organisations will participate in this Mahapanchayat on the call of Desh Bachao Morcha.
He said that the India-US trade deal is not in the interest of the farmers, labourers, small traders and the common people of the country. He alleged that through this agreement, the Centre is trying to benefit American companies and their farmers while the interests of small farmers in India are being ignored.
Bandala said that agriculture is done on a large scale in America, where there are farms in thousands of acres, and the government gives huge subsidies to its farmers. In contrast, most farmers in India have two to two-and-a-half acres of land, and they get very little government assistance.
In such circumstances, if cheap agricultural products from America come to India, Indian farmers will not be able to compete in the open market, which will cause a big loss to both their income and agriculture, he added.
He said that the previous governments had protected the agricultural sector from foreign interference, but the current government is going to make this agreement under pressure from America. He claimed that this deal will not only have a negative impact on the employment of farmers but also on small shopkeepers and other sections.
The farmer leader said that a large number of farmers from different states of the country, including Punjab, will participate in the Mahapanchayat to be held at Kisan Ghat on July 21. He said that even if the government stops them on the way, wherever they are stopped, they will peacefully organise their programme and convey their message to the people.
Bandala clarified that this is just the beginning of the movement.
"If the Centre does not cancel the India-US trade deal and does not accept the demands of the farmers, then the struggle will be intensified in the coming time," he said, adding that farmer organisations will continue to fight for their rights and the movement will not stop until the demands are accepted.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained by police here while heading to the national capital.
The outfit's spokesperson, Prince Waraich, said that Charuni's vehicle was intercepted by police on the National Highway-152D near Pehowa in Kurukshetra district on Monday. "He was taken into custody. Later, he was escorted away by police officials," he said.
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