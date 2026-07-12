ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Endured Unbearable Suffering During Terrorism, Every Innocent Victim Equally Entitled To Justice: Bittu On ‘Satluj’ Row

Bittu says the history of the terrorism era in Punjab has been presented in a one-sided manner in the film. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said no responsible filmmaker has the right to distort history by presenting disputed figures as indisputable truth.

Punjab endured unbearable suffering during the era of terrorism. Every innocent victim — regardless of religion, community, or ideology — is equally entitled to justice, respect, and remembrance, Bittu said.

"The producer and director of the film ‘Satluj’ must present documentary evidence, official records, judicial findings, and verified data to the people of Punjab to substantiate the figure of 25,000 people who were allegedly missing or cremated illegally. Otherwise, we will be compelled to take further action. If they substantiate this figure, I will publicly apologise," he added.

"If this figure is based merely on an estimate or an allegation, why was it presented in the film as an indisputable historical truth? Why were viewers not informed that this number has not been confirmed by any final judicial verdict?” he asked.

The Honey Trehan-directed film depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the “illegal” cremation of thousands of “unidentified” bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.

Khalra was abducted from in front of his house in Amritsar in September 1995. He was later found to have been murdered, though his body was never found.

Earlier entitled ‘Punjab 95’, the film was pulled from the OTT platform ZEE5 for viewers in India two days following its release on July 3 after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited security concerns.

In a press statement, Bittu said that the producer and director of the film ‘Satluj’ cannot present controversial claims as established history under the guise of "creative freedom".