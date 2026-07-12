Punjab Endured Unbearable Suffering During Terrorism, Every Innocent Victim Equally Entitled To Justice: Bittu On ‘Satluj’ Row
The MoS says that the producer and director of the film ‘Satluj’ cannot present controversial claims as established history under the guise of creative freedom.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST|
Updated : July 12, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Chandigarh: Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said no responsible filmmaker has the right to distort history by presenting disputed figures as indisputable truth.
Punjab endured unbearable suffering during the era of terrorism. Every innocent victim — regardless of religion, community, or ideology — is equally entitled to justice, respect, and remembrance, Bittu said.
"The producer and director of the film ‘Satluj’ must present documentary evidence, official records, judicial findings, and verified data to the people of Punjab to substantiate the figure of 25,000 people who were allegedly missing or cremated illegally. Otherwise, we will be compelled to take further action. If they substantiate this figure, I will publicly apologise," he added.
"If this figure is based merely on an estimate or an allegation, why was it presented in the film as an indisputable historical truth? Why were viewers not informed that this number has not been confirmed by any final judicial verdict?” he asked.
The Honey Trehan-directed film depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the “illegal” cremation of thousands of “unidentified” bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.
Khalra was abducted from in front of his house in Amritsar in September 1995. He was later found to have been murdered, though his body was never found.
Earlier entitled ‘Punjab 95’, the film was pulled from the OTT platform ZEE5 for viewers in India two days following its release on July 3 after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited security concerns.
In a press statement, Bittu said that the producer and director of the film ‘Satluj’ cannot present controversial claims as established history under the guise of "creative freedom".
PRESS STATEMENT— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) July 12, 2026
I challenge the producer and director of Satluj to place before the people of Punjab the complete documentary evidence, official records, judicial findings and authenticated data of 25,000 missing or illegally cremated bodies portrayed in the film or we will take… pic.twitter.com/CNFvKyhsY9
Punjab's painful history is not a screenplay to be presented selectively to suit a particular ideology or bias, he said.
Bittu said that the people of Punjab seek answers to these questions. "After all, why was the massacre of innocent Hindus, bus passengers, shopkeepers, government employees, labourers, and ordinary citizens killed at the hands of terrorists not depicted with the same gravity and comprehensiveness?” he asked.
Bittu is the grandson of Beant Singh, the sitting Punjab chief minister, who was assassinated at the high-security civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995.
"Why was the unparalleled sacrifice of the Punjab Police, security forces, and the thousands of brave police personnel and citizens who laid down their lives fighting terrorism downplayed? Why has the suffering of thousands of families devastated by terrorism been virtually erased from the narrative?” the MoS asked.
Bittu’s remarks came after several Sikh bodies and political outfits in Punjab, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), slammed the removal of ‘Satluj’ from ZEE5, saying the movie compels India to confront one of the state's “darkest chapters”, and that “history must be confronted with honesty, not buried through censorship”.
However, the Ludhiana MP said the history of Punjab cannot be rewritten based on selective narratives. “Truth must always take precedence over propaganda, fact over fiction, and evidence over emotion,” he added.
As regards Khalra’s case, in November 2005, a CBI court had sentenced former DSP Jaspal Singh and ASI Amarjit Singh to life imprisonment for Khalra’s abduction and murder while four other policemen were handed seven-year jail terms each.
In 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had acquitted Amarjit Singh while enhancing the sentences of the four other convicts to life imprisonment, a decision that the Supreme Court upheld in 2011.
At some places, Sikh bodies are also holding screenings of the film at village grounds.
Also Read: