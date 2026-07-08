ETV Bharat / bharat

'Is It Child's Play?': Bhupesh Baghel Rules Out Change In Punjab Congress Leadership

Bhupesh Baghel and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring ( X/@INCPunjab )

Chandigarh: Amid the infighting within the Punjab unit of the Congress, the party’s state affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday ruled out a change in the state leadership. “When high command has taken a decision, that is not changed. Koi gudda guddi ka khel hai kya ke baar baar nirnay badla jayega? (Is this child’s play, that the decision will be changed over and over again?). Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will continue as the Punjab president,” he told the media in response to queries about any possibility of a change of guard. “Our Punjab Congress Committee met, and a meeting was held with the district presidents on Tuesday. Everyone has welcomed the high command's decision and also thanked it,” Baghel added. On Tuesday, Baghel held a meeting with several state leaders amid the ongoing power tussle in the state unit. Some disgruntled leaders, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, were absent from the meetings. However, Warring downplayed the ongoing crisis, saying that Channi would meet Baghel within a day or two.