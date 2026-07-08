'Is It Child's Play?': Bhupesh Baghel Rules Out Change In Punjab Congress Leadership
Punjab Congress leadership remains unchanged with Amarinder Singh Raja Warring continuing as president despite internal conflicts and opposition from leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Chandigarh: Amid the infighting within the Punjab unit of the Congress, the party’s state affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday ruled out a change in the state leadership.
“When high command has taken a decision, that is not changed. Koi gudda guddi ka khel hai kya ke baar baar nirnay badla jayega? (Is this child’s play, that the decision will be changed over and over again?). Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will continue as the Punjab president,” he told the media in response to queries about any possibility of a change of guard.
“Our Punjab Congress Committee met, and a meeting was held with the district presidents on Tuesday. Everyone has welcomed the high command's decision and also thanked it,” Baghel added.
On Tuesday, Baghel held a meeting with several state leaders amid the ongoing power tussle in the state unit. Some disgruntled leaders, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, were absent from the meetings. However, Warring downplayed the ongoing crisis, saying that Channi would meet Baghel within a day or two.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਭਵਨ, ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਖੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਇੰਚਾਰਜ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਭੂਪੇਸ਼ ਬਘੇਲ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਸ. ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਰਾਜਾ ਵੜਿੰਗ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਹੇਠ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਸੰਗਠਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇਦਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ।— Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) July 8, 2026
ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਸੰਗਠਨਾਤਮਕ ਢਾਂਚੇ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਕਰਨ, ਬੂਥ ਪੱਧਰ ਤੱਕ… pic.twitter.com/RfxkEdExT8
“Everything is fine within the party. The current focus is on the working committee. Three or four district presidents could not attend the meeting because they were on Amarnath Yatra. It is possible to miss one or two people in any such meeting,” he said.
The turmoil was sparked after a major reshuffle in the Punjab Congress on July 1 ahead of the Assembly poll due in early 2027.
According to a press release issued by the party's general secretary, KC Venugopal, various election committees were formed for Punjab in which Warring retained the Punjab Congress presidency. Channi was appointed the chairman of the campaign committee, while Partap Singh Bajwa was given the responsibility of the leader of the Punjab Congress Legislature Party.
Apart from this, Vijay Inder Singla was appointed as the chairperson of the Election Management and Coordination Committee, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was made the head of the Core Committee, and Dr Amar Singh was made the chairperson of the Manifesto Committee.
Along with this, the party also appointed three working presidents in the Punjab Congress. These include the names of Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka, and Sangat Singh Gilzian. Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Gurjit Singh, and Dr Dharamvir Gandhi were made co-chairpersons for the Campaign Committee, and O.P. Soni, Razia Sultana, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Angad Singh Saini, and Bharat Bhushan Ashu were given the responsibility of co-chairperson in the Election Management and Coordination Committee.
Similarly, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Pargat Singh, Hardial Singh Kamboj, and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria were included in the Manifesto Committee.
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