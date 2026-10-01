ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Congress Leadership Change Likely Soon, Pargat Singh And Vijay Inder Singla Front-Runners

New Delhi: The Congress is set to replace Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with senior leaders Vijay Inder Singla or Pargat Singh to unite the party in the poll-bound northern state.

According to party insiders, Warring has offered to resign after the high command sounded him out about its new plan. The party is likely to announce his replacement by Friday after a meeting of senior state leaders in New Delhi. Amid the speculation, the Congress leader changed his X bio on Thursday to "former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President".

As Warring represents the majority Jat Sikh community in Punjab, the party may either name another Jat Sikh leader, Pargat Singh, or Hindu leader Vijay Inder Singla as the next state unit chief to balance the social equations, the insiders said. Sikhs account for roughly 60 per cent of the state's population, while Hindus account for 40 per cent.

Besides the two names, the high command may also opt for a dark horse to present a neutral and widely acceptable face, the insiders said. "Whatever decision the party high command will take in the matter will be in the best interest of the Congress. We aim to win the state," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge Hina Kaware told ETV Bharat.

Congress Struggles With Factionalism Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2022 state elections and hoped to win the 2027 Assembly elections on anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government. However, the state unit faced infighting when the AICC sent former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as in-charge of Punjab in 2025.

To prepare the state team for the 2027 challenge, the Congress considered several leadership options in June and July but finally decided to retain Warring as state unit chief.

At the same time, the high command named Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit leader who wanted to become the state unit chief, as head of the key campaign committee. The high command also gave other senior leaders important organisational responsibilities. Lok Sabha MP SS Randhawa was named head of the core committee, Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh head of the manifesto committee, and AICC functionary Vijay Inder Singla head of the election management and coordination committee.

The rejig did not help resolve the situation. The high command subsequently deployed Baghel from July 6 to 12 to bring the various factions together. However, the infighting came to the fore when Channi and Randhawa refused to meet the in-charge at the party office. Baghel subsequently met the two leaders and their supporters at the residence of senior leader Rana Gurjit Singh.

On July 15, Baghel submitted his report, opposing any leadership change, to AICC in-charge of the organisation, KC Venugopal. On July 16, Channi and Randhawa met Venugopal and said everything was fine in the state unit.