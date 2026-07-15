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Punjab Congress Infighting: Bhupesh Baghel Submits Report To Party High Command

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring meet former deputy chief minister of Punjab and senior Congress leader Brahm Mohindra at his residence in Patiala, Punjab, on Thursday, July 9, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing infighting in Congress' state unit of Punjab, senior party leader and state in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday submitted his report to the party high command over the matter.

The latest development came in the wake of his recent visit to Punjab, during which he held parleys with the state unit leaders, in a bid to bury the hatchet and keep the flock together, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elections to 117-member Punjab Assembly are scheduled to be held early next year.

Notably, rift has surfaced between former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring after the party high command constituted election committees for the upcoming Assembly elections earlier this month.

The Congress appointed Channi as Chairperson of the Campaign Committee. The party then categorically stated that Warring will continue as the president of the Punjab Congress. This has led to protests from Channi's supporters, who are pitching for his appointment as the chief of the party's state unit.

Addressing the media after meeting Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal at his residence here, Punjab's Congress in-charge Baghel said, " I undertook a six-day visit to Punjab and met with all the leaders there. I held one-on-one meetings with the Pradesh Congress Committee members and met everyone over breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I have submitted the report on this to KC Venugopal."