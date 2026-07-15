Punjab Congress Infighting: Bhupesh Baghel Submits Report To Party High Command
Baghel recently visited Punjab and met the state Congress leaders to bury the hatchet between rival groups, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing infighting in Congress' state unit of Punjab, senior party leader and state in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday submitted his report to the party high command over the matter.
The latest development came in the wake of his recent visit to Punjab, during which he held parleys with the state unit leaders, in a bid to bury the hatchet and keep the flock together, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.
Elections to 117-member Punjab Assembly are scheduled to be held early next year.
Notably, rift has surfaced between former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring after the party high command constituted election committees for the upcoming Assembly elections earlier this month.
The Congress appointed Channi as Chairperson of the Campaign Committee. The party then categorically stated that Warring will continue as the president of the Punjab Congress. This has led to protests from Channi's supporters, who are pitching for his appointment as the chief of the party's state unit.
Addressing the media after meeting Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal at his residence here, Punjab's Congress in-charge Baghel said, " I undertook a six-day visit to Punjab and met with all the leaders there. I held one-on-one meetings with the Pradesh Congress Committee members and met everyone over breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I have submitted the report on this to KC Venugopal."
In response to a question on any recommendation made in the report, the senior Congress leader declined to divulge any details.
Asked about any change in the state leadership, Baghel categorically said, "This is not child's play".
It may be mentioned that the senior Congress leader had earlier also reiterated the same, when asked about any change in the Punjab unit, prior to the Assembly polls.
Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa also met Venugopal at his residence here. However, after the meeting, he declined to comment.
The Congress is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly polls and eyeing to return to power in the State by ousting the Aam Àadmi Party (AAP) government.