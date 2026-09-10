ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Congress Delegation Meets Governor Gulab Chand Kataria; Raises Concern Over 'Deteriorating' Law And Order In State

Sekhon, one of the accused in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak case, joined the AAP at a rally in Ferozepur in presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

Talking to reporters outside the Governor's residence after the meeting, Channi said that the law and order situation in Punjab was “continuously deteriorating” while accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for promoting gangsterism over the recent induction of gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon.

Chandigarh: A high-level delegation led by former Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh and expressed concern over the “deteriorating” law and order situation.

Accusing the government of abetting gangsters, Channi said, "The Aam Aadmi Party embraced a gangster with 47 cases on stage in front of thousands of people, inducted him into the party and now preparations are being made to give him a ticket in the elections. This government is openly patronizing criminals."

Channi said that the government's honouring and politically associating a person with serious criminal cases raises questions about the government's policy against gangsterism. He also claimed that security was provided to the family of a gangster in Gurdaspur by the Mann-led AAP government.

“In Punjab, people are being deprived of their right to speak their mind and protest against the government,” he said. He also raised the issue of the alleged beating of a person who showed a black flag to the Chief Minister and said that this is a “matter of concern for democracy”.

The delegation also raised the issue of the suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Scheduled Caste resident of Sangrur. It is alleged that Singh had asked a question about the 'chitte' (drugs) being sold in the area and his son being a drug addict during a program of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, after which he was allegedly threatened and mentally harassed, due to which he ended his life.

Channi demanded an FIR against and arrest of Finance Minister Cheema in the case while also demanding his resignation on moral ground.

The Congress leader alleged that the police forcibly cremated Gulzar Singh “without the consent of the family, which should be investigated under the supervision of the CBI or the High Court."