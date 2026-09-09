ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: Congress, AAP Cross Swords Over Death Of Farmer Who Raised Drug Menace Before Minister

Chandigarh: Joining the political debate over the death of Gulzar Singh, the Punjab farmer who allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded justice for the family of the 50-year-old farmer, and called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Rahul also urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek the resignation of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and ensure that a fair and impartial investigation is conducted, with Cheema’s name included in the FIR. Gulzar had reportedly raised the issue of drugs in front of Cheema during a programme.

Taking to social media 'X', Rahul said, "A dangerous pattern is emerging in Punjab's AAP government — if you question government failures, the response will come in the form of threats and torture. Gulzar Singh ji, from the Dalit community, who had to watch his son fall victim to drugs, asked the Finance Minister just this much: Why has the government failed so miserably in stopping the drug trade?"

"For just this, he was tortured and humiliated so much, pressured so intensely to apologise, that he consumed poison. Wandering from one hospital to another, without access to treatment, he ultimately lost the battle for his life. Last week, I also spoke with a young Mohanjeet Singh, who was tortured for protesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," Rahul said.

The senior Congress leader said that the government's job is to answer the people, not crush those who ask questions. "The government's job is to answer to the people, not to crush those who ask questions. May Gulzar Singh ji's family get justice as soon as possible. The Chief Minister should immediately demand the Finance Minister's resignation and ensure an independent and impartial investigation, with his name registered in the FIR," he added.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Rahul of doing “politics over dead bodies”.