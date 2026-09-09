Punjab: Congress, AAP Cross Swords Over Death Of Farmer Who Raised Drug Menace Before Minister
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terms the incident ‘a dangerous pattern’; CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal accuse Rahul of doing ‘politics over dead bodies’.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Chandigarh: Joining the political debate over the death of Gulzar Singh, the Punjab farmer who allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded justice for the family of the 50-year-old farmer, and called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Rahul also urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek the resignation of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and ensure that a fair and impartial investigation is conducted, with Cheema’s name included in the FIR. Gulzar had reportedly raised the issue of drugs in front of Cheema during a programme.
Taking to social media 'X', Rahul said, "A dangerous pattern is emerging in Punjab's AAP government — if you question government failures, the response will come in the form of threats and torture. Gulzar Singh ji, from the Dalit community, who had to watch his son fall victim to drugs, asked the Finance Minister just this much: Why has the government failed so miserably in stopping the drug trade?"
पंजाब की AAP सरकार में एक खतरनाक पैटर्न दिख रहा है - सरकारी नाकामी पर सवाल करोगे, तो जवाब धमकी और torture से मिलेगा।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 9, 2026
अपने बेटे को नशे का शिकार बनते देखने वाले, दलित समुदाय से आने वाले गुलज़ार सिंह जी ने वित्त मंत्री से सिर्फ़ इतना पूछा कि सरकार ड्रग्स का कारोबार रोकने में इतनी… https://t.co/umImJz7GFm
"For just this, he was tortured and humiliated so much, pressured so intensely to apologise, that he consumed poison. Wandering from one hospital to another, without access to treatment, he ultimately lost the battle for his life. Last week, I also spoke with a young Mohanjeet Singh, who was tortured for protesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," Rahul said.
The senior Congress leader said that the government's job is to answer the people, not crush those who ask questions. "The government's job is to answer to the people, not to crush those who ask questions. May Gulzar Singh ji's family get justice as soon as possible. The Chief Minister should immediately demand the Finance Minister's resignation and ensure an independent and impartial investigation, with his name registered in the FIR," he added.
Hitting back at the Congress leader, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Rahul of doing “politics over dead bodies”.
In a post on X, Mann said, “Rahul Gandhi ji, don't do politics over dead bodies; Punjabis don't like this kind of politics. Look here, when Congress leaders went to the victim's village and still tried to indulge in this dirty politics, the people chased them away from there. In this case, all the accused have already been caught by the police based on identification by the family. The Akali, BJP, and Congress governments have been responsible for spreading drugs in Punjab. In my government, no drug smuggler will be spared.”
राहुल गांधी जी, लाशों ऊपर राजनीति ना करो, पंजाबी इस तरह की राजनीति को पसंद नहीं करते।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 9, 2026
ये देखिए काँग्रेस के नेता जब पीड़ित के गाँव जाकर भी यही गंदी राजनीति करने का प्रयास कर रहे थे, तो लोगों ने उन्हें वहाँ से भगा दिया।
इस मामले में सभी आरोपियों को परिवार की निशानदेही पर पहले ही… pic.twitter.com/cgHOdONIzx
Kejriwal too denied AAP leaders’ connection to Gulzar’s death. “Rahul ji, the Punjab government is fighting a decisive war against drugs. Who brought drugs to Punjab? Your Congress government brought them. The Akali Dal and BJP government brought them. For the first time, a state in the entire country is launching a war against drugs in this manner. Today, the Punjab government is trying to clean up the drug menace spread by Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP.”
Slamming Rahul, he added, “I am deeply saddened that a leader like you is indulging in dirty politics over dead bodies. Yesterday, when your MLAs went to that village to politicise this person's death, the villagers threw them out. Watch this video. And that's because what you have written is an outright lie. I request you to come and visit this village yourself. Our government — none of its ministers or MLAs — has any connection to this person's death, and please do not stoop to such dirty politics.”
AAP media in-charge Anurag Dhandha accused the Congress of indulging in “dirty politics”.
“Rahul ji, Congress leaders were attempting to engage in the same dirty politics during their visit to the victim's village, but the people chased them away from there. All the accused have already been caught by the police based on identification by the family.” Dhandha wrote on X.
“The Akali, BJP and Congress governments have been responsible for spreading drugs in Punjab. In the AAP government, no drug smuggler is spared,” the post read.
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over Gulzar’s death, alleging intimidation by people linked to a local minister and questioning the state government over what he termed “hooliganism”.
“I have never witnessed such oppression as that of this ‘Jhaadu’ government. Gulzar Singh was fighting a battle against drugs — his son was an addict. He was likely in a state of deep depression and despair,” said Warring.
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