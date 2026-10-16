ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab CM's OSD Appears Before CBI In Corruption Case

Chandigarh: OSD to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajbir Singh Ghumman, appeared at the CBI’s Chandigarh office on Friday in a corruption case.

Ghumman was summoned for questioning at 2:30 pm. His lawyer said that the notice for questioning, which was issued by the CBI, was received via WhatsApp. Following the notice, he appeared at the investigative agency's office.

The summons were issued in the case involving allegations of corruption and abuse of power.

An FIR was registered against Ghuman and five others, and searches were earlier conducted at the Punjab CM's camp office and seven other locations.

The FIR was registered after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Advocate Nikhil Saraf before the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging abuse of power by close associates of CM Mann.

The petitioner alleged that there were instances of accepting hefty sums for the transfer of government officials and engaging "in cash transactions to secure the implementation of policies favorable to private parties.”

Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the CBI had registered an FIR against six people, including Ghumman.