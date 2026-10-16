Punjab CM's OSD Appears Before CBI In Corruption Case
OSD to Punjab Chief Minister appeared before the CBI Chandigarh office in corruption case.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Chandigarh: OSD to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajbir Singh Ghumman, appeared at the CBI’s Chandigarh office on Friday in a corruption case.
Ghumman was summoned for questioning at 2:30 pm. His lawyer said that the notice for questioning, which was issued by the CBI, was received via WhatsApp. Following the notice, he appeared at the investigative agency's office.
The summons were issued in the case involving allegations of corruption and abuse of power.
An FIR was registered against Ghuman and five others, and searches were earlier conducted at the Punjab CM's camp office and seven other locations.
The FIR was registered after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Advocate Nikhil Saraf before the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging abuse of power by close associates of CM Mann.
The petitioner alleged that there were instances of accepting hefty sums for the transfer of government officials and engaging "in cash transactions to secure the implementation of policies favorable to private parties.”
Acting on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the CBI had registered an FIR against six people, including Ghumman.
Earlier searches were conducted at several locations, including the Chief Minister’s camp office in Chandigarh and at various sites across Punjab.
The investigative agency is also looking into allegations of irregularities concerning the transfers and postings of government officials, policy formulation, administrative approvals, tenders, licenses, and land-related matters.
The matter is also pending before the Supreme Court. The Punjab Government had challenged the directive for a CBI investigation in the Supreme Court.
On October 12, the Supreme Court declined to stay the FIR, though it directed that no coercive action should be taken against the accused until the next date of hearing.
The court also instructed the Punjab government to cooperate with the investigation. Meanwhile, the CBI has sought records from various departments of the Punjab government, including those related to the transfers and appointments of government officials, policies, development projects, recruitments, and arms licenses.
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