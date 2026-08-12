ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab CM Meets Governor, Urges Parole For Hawara On Humanitarian Grounds

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday met Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, requesting parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara on humanitarian grounds, citing the health of Hawara's ailing mother.

Hawara is serving a life term in the assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995. After the meeting, Mann spoke to reporters and gave information about the administrative process regarding parole and the assurance given by the Punjab government.

The CM said that the Punjab government has recommended granting parole to Hawara. He said that this recommendation had been made on humanitarian grounds in view of the poor health of Hawara's mother.

According to Mann, Hawara's mother's health is very critical, and she is in a semi-conscious state. When Hawara’s name is mentioned near his mother's ears, she responds with fluttering eyes. He said that in view of this situation, parole should be considered for the meeting of mother and son. The decision on parole will be taken at the UT and central levels.

Mann said that Hawara is a prisoner under the Chandigarh Administration. Therefore, the report of the UT Administration will be important in the parole process. According to him, after the report of the UT Administration, the matter will go to the Union Home Ministry and the final decision will be taken there.