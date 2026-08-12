Punjab CM Meets Governor, Urges Parole For Hawara On Humanitarian Grounds
CM Bhagwant Mann says the Punjab government has recommended granting parole to Hawara for 10 days in view of the poor health of Hawara's mother.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday met Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, requesting parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara on humanitarian grounds, citing the health of Hawara's ailing mother.
Hawara is serving a life term in the assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995. After the meeting, Mann spoke to reporters and gave information about the administrative process regarding parole and the assurance given by the Punjab government.
The CM said that the Punjab government has recommended granting parole to Hawara. He said that this recommendation had been made on humanitarian grounds in view of the poor health of Hawara's mother.
According to Mann, Hawara's mother's health is very critical, and she is in a semi-conscious state. When Hawara’s name is mentioned near his mother's ears, she responds with fluttering eyes. He said that in view of this situation, parole should be considered for the meeting of mother and son. The decision on parole will be taken at the UT and central levels.
Mann said that Hawara is a prisoner under the Chandigarh Administration. Therefore, the report of the UT Administration will be important in the parole process. According to him, after the report of the UT Administration, the matter will go to the Union Home Ministry and the final decision will be taken there.
Mann said that the Punjab government had sent its recommendation for a 10-day parole, while the final decision regarding the period of parole will be taken by the officials concerned.
“The issue of law and order was also mentioned during the meeting. If Hawara gets parole, then law and order will not be allowed to deteriorate in Punjab. He said that the government takes full responsibility in this matter,” the Chief Minister said.
According to Mann, no kind of commotion, agitation or such activity will be allowed during the parole which affects the law and order situation. He also said that the fronts and organisations related to Hawara have assured to maintain peace.
The CM said that during his meeting with the Governor, this matter was discussed in detail, and the Governor assured him that he would talk to the Union Home Secretary about this matter. Mann said that he hoped that the process related to the parole would be completed soon and Hawara would get the opportunity to meet his ailing mother. If any other document or action is required by the Punjab government in this matter, it will be completed by the government, he added.
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