ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained For 3 Hours At Delhi Airport, Fined Rs 50,000, Claims AAP

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was detained for three hours at Delhi airport late on Monday (October 19) on his return from Paris.

The Punjab Chief Minister was also fined Rs 50,000, the party claimed, alleging that officials cited "tremendous pressure from above".

The party accused the Centre of obstructing Punjab's progress and repeatedly denying political clearance for Mann's foreign visits. However, the reason for the alleged detention and fine remains unclear, and the Centre has not officially responded to the claims.

However, it has not clarified the reason for the detention or fine. Punjab AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu accused the Central Government of "deliberately creating obstacles" to the state's development, alleging that it was unhappy with Punjab's "progress".

Pannu said Mann had travelled to Paris to promote Punjab's products at SIAL Paris 2026, an international food trade exhibition held from October 17 to 21. Markfed promoted Punjabi chole and rajma at the event.

According to Pannu, Mann could undertake the visit only after the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed a state government plea challenging the Centre's refusal to grant political clearance.

He claimed that the court had directed that the CM be accorded full protocol during the visit. However, Pannu alleged that even the Consul General posted in Paris did not meet Mann.