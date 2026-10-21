Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Detained For 3 Hours At Delhi Airport, Fined Rs 50,000, Claims AAP
The AAP has questioned the treatment allegedly meted out to the Punjab chief minister while raising concerns about the state's political and financial interests.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was detained for three hours at Delhi airport late on Monday (October 19) on his return from Paris.
The Punjab Chief Minister was also fined Rs 50,000, the party claimed, alleging that officials cited "tremendous pressure from above".
The party accused the Centre of obstructing Punjab's progress and repeatedly denying political clearance for Mann's foreign visits. However, the reason for the alleged detention and fine remains unclear, and the Centre has not officially responded to the claims.
However, it has not clarified the reason for the detention or fine. Punjab AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu accused the Central Government of "deliberately creating obstacles" to the state's development, alleging that it was unhappy with Punjab's "progress".
Pannu said Mann had travelled to Paris to promote Punjab's products at SIAL Paris 2026, an international food trade exhibition held from October 17 to 21. Markfed promoted Punjabi chole and rajma at the event.
According to Pannu, Mann could undertake the visit only after the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed a state government plea challenging the Centre's refusal to grant political clearance.
He claimed that the court had directed that the CM be accorded full protocol during the visit. However, Pannu alleged that even the Consul General posted in Paris did not meet Mann.
AAP Alleges Three-Hour Detention At Delhi Airport
Pannu claimed that after Mann returned to India, officials kept him at Delhi airport for three hours, citing delays in his arrival and luggage check. He called these explanations false and described the incident as an "insult" to Punjab.
According to Pannu, after officials let Mann leave and he placed his luggage in a vehicle, they chased him. They issued the challan, claiming they acted under orders from higher authorities, he alleged.
Pannu questioned whether any other CM had been detained at an airport or issued a challan. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of "undermining" Punjab, alleging that the Centre tried to pressure the state during the farmers' agitation and withheld funds because of it.
Pannu claimed that the Centre had denied permission for Mann's foreign visits at least four times. He said that the Centre feared the CM would secure investments and funds for Punjab through overseas visits, helping the state advance economically.
The AAP has linked the alleged airport incident to the wider dispute over foreign travel clearances and the Centre's treatment of Punjab.
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