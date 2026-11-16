Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Appeals To PM Modi To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor On Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti
In a post on X, Mann also cited the resolution by the AAP government in the Punjab Legislative Assembly.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the occasion of Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji(Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti). He stated that millions of devotees are praying for the reopening of the Gurdwaras.
Citing a resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly, Mann expressed hope that the Central Government would make an announcement soon in this regard.
In an elaborate post on X, Mann wrote, “I appeal to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of the first Guru, Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji”.
ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ @narendramodi ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੇਰੀ ਅਪੀਲ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਪਾਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਕਰਤਾਰਪੁਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦਾ ਲਾਂਘਾ ਮੁੜ ਖੋਲ੍ਹਿਆ ਜਾਵੇ... ਹਰ ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮ ਲੇਵਾ ਸੰਗਤ ਰੋਜ਼ਾਨਾ ਵਿਛੜੇ ਗੁਰਧਾਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨ-ਦੀਦਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ... ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਸੇ ਆਸ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੱਖ ਰੱਖਦਿਆਂ ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਮਤਾ ਪਾਸ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ... ਮੈਨੂੰ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਜਲਦ ਹੀ ਲਾਂਘਾ ਖੋਲ੍ਹਣ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ ਕਰੋਗੇ... ------- प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से मेरी अपील है कि पहले पातशाह श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाश पर्व के अवसर पर श्री करतारपुर साहिब का लांघा (कॉरिडोर) फिर से खोला जाए... हर नानक नाम लेवा संगत रोज़ाना बिछड़े गुरुधामों के खुले दर्शन-दीदार की अरदास करती है... संगत की इसी आस को ध्यान में रखते हुए हमने पंजाब विधानसभा में भी इस संबंध में प्रस्ताव पारित किया था... मुझे उम्मीद है कि संगत की धार्मिक भावनाओं का सम्मान करते हुए आप जल्द ही कॉरिडोर खोलने का ऐलान करेंगे...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) November 16, 2026
“Every congregation of devotees who take the name of Nanak prays daily for the reopening of the gurdwaras they have been separated from... Keeping this hope of the congregations in mind, we also passed a resolution to this effect in the Punjab Legislative Assembly,” he added.
The 557th 'Prakash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, is being celebrated on November 24.
When Did The Current Closure Begin?
The Kartarpur Corridor is closed since May 7, 2025. This decision was taken amidst the tensions between India and Pakistan that arose following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 31, 2026, the centre put it on record that services at the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have remained suspended since May 7, 2025, in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Where Is The Kartarpur Corridor Located?
The Kartarpur Corridor begins at Dera Baba Nanak in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab (India) and extends to Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, located in the Narowal district of Pakistan. It serves as a link between India and Pakistan.
On the Pakistani side, it is situated approximately 4.5 kilometers beyond the international border.
Religious And Historical Significance
According to the official portal of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, this site holds immense sanctity within the Sikh faith, as Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent the final 18 years of his life here.
It was at this very place that the Guru engaged in farming, imparted the profound teaching: "earn an honest living, meditate on the Divine Name, and share what you earn with others" and firmly established the foundations of the Sikh faith.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji merged into the Divine (attained Jyoti Jot) on this sacred land, making it a center of deep reverence for the entire Sikh community. During the Partition of 1947, this site fell within the territory of Pakistan, yet the longing to visit and pay obeisance here has always remained in the hearts of the devotees.
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