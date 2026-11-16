ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Appeals To PM Modi To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor On Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the occasion of Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji(Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti). He stated that millions of devotees are praying for the reopening of the Gurdwaras.

Citing a resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly, Mann expressed hope that the Central Government would make an announcement soon in this regard.

In an elaborate post on X, Mann wrote, “I appeal to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of the first Guru, Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji”.

“Every congregation of devotees who take the name of Nanak prays daily for the reopening of the gurdwaras they have been separated from... Keeping this hope of the congregations in mind, we also passed a resolution to this effect in the Punjab Legislative Assembly,” he added.

The 557th 'Prakash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, is being celebrated on November 24.

When Did The Current Closure Begin?

The Kartarpur Corridor is closed since May 7, 2025. This decision was taken amidst the tensions between India and Pakistan that arose following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 31, 2026, the centre put it on record that services at the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have remained suspended since May 7, 2025, in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.