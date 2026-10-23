ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Alleges 'Political Vendetta' By Centre Over Delhi Airport Detention

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the Centre of indulging in a “political vendetta” after being detained by customs officials at the Delhi airport.

Speaking on a state government resolution presented in the legislative assembly regarding the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mann claimed that the Centre is specifically targeting opposition leaders and has taken control of all the pillars of the nation’s democracy.

Referring to an incident that took place at the Delhi airport upon his return from France, the chief minister said that he was "deliberately harassed." "While returning after attending the world's largest food festival, I was made to wait at the airport for two hours, with officials claiming they needed to check my luggage," he said.

Mann claimed customs officials found nothing in his luggage but cited pressure from higher authorities regarding the delegation's baggage. "I ultimately paid a requested Rs 50,000 fee out of concern that the officials’ jobs were at stake," he said.

Inside the Assembly, Mann alleged that the head of the Customs Department, Manish, is the brother of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Punjab CM claimed that he was intentionally targeted through this relationship as part of a politically motivated vendetta by the central government.

"Furthermore, Gyanesh Kumar's daughter is invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against a 15-year-old girl who participated in a ‘Gen Z’ protest in Noida, an action for which she has been reprimanded by a court in Prayagraj," Mann added.

The Chief Minister alleged that these officials are flouting court rulings and the law to initiate actions against opposition leaders, driven by political vendetta.

Citing alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter list exercise, the Punjab chief minister argued that the democratic process has been flipped.