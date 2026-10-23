Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Alleges 'Political Vendetta' By Centre Over Delhi Airport Detention
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann alleged 'political vendetta' following a customs delay at Delhi airport, while the BJP claimed he faced fines for undeclared luxury items.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the Centre of indulging in a “political vendetta” after being detained by customs officials at the Delhi airport.
Speaking on a state government resolution presented in the legislative assembly regarding the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mann claimed that the Centre is specifically targeting opposition leaders and has taken control of all the pillars of the nation’s democracy.
Referring to an incident that took place at the Delhi airport upon his return from France, the chief minister said that he was "deliberately harassed." "While returning after attending the world's largest food festival, I was made to wait at the airport for two hours, with officials claiming they needed to check my luggage," he said.
16ਵੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੇ 13ਵੇਂ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ ਤੋਂ LIVE ---------- 16वीं पंजाब विधानसभा के 13वें सेशन के दौरान चंडीगढ़ से LIVE https://t.co/VzGWWoATB1— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 23, 2026
Mann claimed customs officials found nothing in his luggage but cited pressure from higher authorities regarding the delegation's baggage. "I ultimately paid a requested Rs 50,000 fee out of concern that the officials’ jobs were at stake," he said.
Inside the Assembly, Mann alleged that the head of the Customs Department, Manish, is the brother of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Punjab CM claimed that he was intentionally targeted through this relationship as part of a politically motivated vendetta by the central government.
"Furthermore, Gyanesh Kumar's daughter is invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against a 15-year-old girl who participated in a ‘Gen Z’ protest in Noida, an action for which she has been reprimanded by a court in Prayagraj," Mann added.
The Chief Minister alleged that these officials are flouting court rulings and the law to initiate actions against opposition leaders, driven by political vendetta.
Citing alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter list exercise, the Punjab chief minister argued that the democratic process has been flipped.
"Instead of citizens choosing their government, the ruling establishment is now selecting its preferred electorate. The removal of hundreds of thousands of eligible voters from opposition strongholds is a major conspiracy to dismantle the nation’s democracy," he said.
The resolution was introduced in the House by state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to protest the alleged deletion of the names of lakhs of eligible voters during the recent revision of the electoral rolls. Cheema accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the ECI and engaging in “blatant vote theft.”
The resolution demands an independent and impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. The resolution further proposes that if the investigation establishes any fault or wrongdoing by any official or individual, strict action should be taken against them, including the registration of a criminal case in accordance with the law. It has been recommended that copies of this official resolution be forwarded to the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the CEC for further action.
Prior to this, BJP’s National Spokesperson RP Singh levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Mann, claiming that the Customs Department had taken action against him as he allegedly brought expensive items worth approximately Rs 21 lakh, purchases he had failed to declare.
“Reports claim that the Shahi Jodi and their entourage were stopped by Customs at IGI Airport over allegedly undeclared shopping worth ₹21 lakh brought from France. After reportedly being held for three hours, they were said to have paid a fine of ₹50,000,” he posted on X on Thursday, without naming Mann.
“The alleged shopping list includes shoes worth ₹2.5 lakh, a Louis Vuitton handbag worth ₹5 lakh, Gucci jackets, Versace shirts, 8–10 bottles of liquor, and other expensive items,” he added.
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