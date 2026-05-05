ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs Arrive In Delhi To Meet President Murmu Over Rajya Sabha Defections

95 MLAs, led by the CM, to submit a petition for the 'Right to Recall' the defectors from the Rajya Sabha ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on May 5 (Tuesday), is scheduled to hold an important meeting with the President Droupadi Murmu, over the recent defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP, for which he has reached Delhi on Tuesday along with his party MLAs.

Before meeting the President, CM Mann said, "I think the President will listen to us. The President is the custodian of the Constitution; she is the constitutional head of the country."

"We're 95 Soldiers Who Will Never Leave AAP"

The MLAs and ministers who have reached Delhi with CM Mann have also made full preparations. Before leaving, they announced in unison that all 95 of are united. Cabinet ministers Ravojat Singh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Lalchand Kataruchak and AAP MLA Charanjit Singh said, "Today we are going to meet the President in Delhi from the CM's residence. A petition for Right to Recall against those six Rajya Sabha members of our party, who have defected and joined BJP, has to be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu. The AAP is going to attack the BJP and [PM] Modi for trying to break us with ED and SIR. We won't allow this sabotage in Punjab. Those who have joined BJP will either be demanded to return, or their membership has to be cancelled."

Minister Mundian also said, "We can also remove those, whom Punjab has send as Rajya Sabha members. We'll submit this demand for the Right to Recall to the President. We, the entire AAP leadership, are together. We are soldiers of the AAP. We are 95 soldiers who will never leave the AAP, and stand with Arvind Kejriwal."

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