Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs Arrive In Delhi To Meet President Murmu Over Rajya Sabha Defections
95 MLAs, led by the CM, to submit a petition for the 'Right to Recall' the defectors from the Rajya Sabha with President Droupadi Murmu.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on May 5 (Tuesday), is scheduled to hold an important meeting with the President Droupadi Murmu, over the recent defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP, for which he has reached Delhi on Tuesday along with his party MLAs.
Before meeting the President, CM Mann said, "I think the President will listen to us. The President is the custodian of the Constitution; she is the constitutional head of the country."
"We're 95 Soldiers Who Will Never Leave AAP"
The MLAs and ministers who have reached Delhi with CM Mann have also made full preparations. Before leaving, they announced in unison that all 95 of are united. Cabinet ministers Ravojat Singh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Lalchand Kataruchak and AAP MLA Charanjit Singh said, "Today we are going to meet the President in Delhi from the CM's residence. A petition for Right to Recall against those six Rajya Sabha members of our party, who have defected and joined BJP, has to be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu. The AAP is going to attack the BJP and [PM] Modi for trying to break us with ED and SIR. We won't allow this sabotage in Punjab. Those who have joined BJP will either be demanded to return, or their membership has to be cancelled."
Minister Mundian also said, "We can also remove those, whom Punjab has send as Rajya Sabha members. We'll submit this demand for the Right to Recall to the President. We, the entire AAP leadership, are together. We are soldiers of the AAP. We are 95 soldiers who will never leave the AAP, and stand with Arvind Kejriwal."
Kejriwal May Get Another Surprise: Congress
"I had already warned that Bhagwant Mann could quietly field MLAs in Delhi to serve the interests of the BJP. Now, with Raghav Chadha meeting the President just 90 minutes ago on the same day, this sequence raises more questions than answers. At this rate, Arvind Kejriwal will get the next 'surprise' a little sooner — for him too, and we should not forget — Sunil Kumar Jakhar had yesterday given a hint that the AAP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin," said Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab.
Earlier, CM Mann wrote on X: “Today, we have set out in the company of all AAP MLAs to discuss Punjab's burning issues and present the state's resounding voice before the esteemed President… Our government remains fully committed to Punjab's prosperity and the safeguarding of the rights of every section of society,” he added.
Seven AAP Rajya Sabha members — Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal and Vikramjit Sahney — last month announced their decision to quit the AAP and join the BJP. Except for Maliwal, six other MPs represent Punjab in the Upper House.
After the defection of Rajya Sabha MPs, CM Mann announced that he will meet President Droupadi Murmu on May 5 to raise the issue, which he described as "illegal" and "unlawful defection" by seven Rajya Sabha MPs, while asserting that such "actions amount to a betrayal of the people's mandate".
Last week, the Chief Minister won the confidence motion in a special one-day Assembly session, sending a clear message that attempts to destabilise the government have failed. Declaring the mandate in the 117-member House as a reflection of enduring public trust, CM Mann had said that the AAP’s support base remains intact and will translate into an even bigger mandate in 2027.