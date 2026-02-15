ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab CM Taken To Mohali Hospital After Feeling Unwell In Sangrur

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a check-up on Sunday, said sources. They further said he felt unwell in Sangrur, following which he was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali. The doctors at the hospital are still examining him. However, there is no statement from the Fortis Hospital yet.

Earlier in the day, he was in Sangrur, where he, along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, paid obeisance at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Dhuri in Sangrur district on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Mann's scheduled engagements in Fazilka were cancelled.