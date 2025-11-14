ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Bypoll Results: AAP's Harmeen Singh Sandhi Leads In Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: As the counting of ballots for the Tarn Taran bypolls in Punjab began on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Harmeet Singh Sandhu has taken an early lead by nearly 1836. As per Election Commission figures, Singh has secured 17,357 votes so far, placing him ahead of Sukhwinder Kaur of Shiromani Akali Dal with 15521 and Congress’s Karanbir Singh, who has garnered 8181 votes so far.

The Tarn Taran seat is a key battle, which was previously held by the late AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. The seat fell vacant following his death in June. The party has fielded Sandhu, who is a turncoat and joined AAP in July. The three-time MLA from the seat, Sandhu, was elected to the Assembly from Tarn Taran as an Independent in 2002 and in 2007 and 2012 on a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket.