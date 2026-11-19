ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Puts Punjab Civil Services Recruitment On Hold, SAD Welcomes Decision

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the recruitment process for the Punjab State Civil Services (PCS) examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in response to multiple pleas of candidates raising objections.

The commission shortlisted 751 candidates for interviews against 331 vacancies when it declared the results on November 4, following the April 2026 selection test.

In their petitions, the candidates have alleged that the PPSC diluted the eligibility conditions in the recruitment advertisement issued on January 3 last year. The original notification mandated passing Punjabi at the matriculation level as a mandatory eligibility criterion. However, the petitioners alleged that this requirement was later dropped, allowing non-Punjabi-speaking candidates to apply.

The petitioners have also questioned the provision to get a chance to apply in multiple categories, which they said was contrary to the original condition restricting an applicant to a single category.

The High Court has listed the next hearing for December 16.

The opposition party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has welcomed the High Court decision to put the recruitment process for the PCS on hold.