HC Puts Punjab Civil Services Recruitment On Hold, SAD Welcomes Decision
The commission shortlisted 751 candidates for interviews against 331 vacancies when it declared the results on November 4, following the April 2026 selection test.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the recruitment process for the Punjab State Civil Services (PCS) examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in response to multiple pleas of candidates raising objections.
The commission shortlisted 751 candidates for interviews against 331 vacancies when it declared the results on November 4, following the April 2026 selection test.
In their petitions, the candidates have alleged that the PPSC diluted the eligibility conditions in the recruitment advertisement issued on January 3 last year. The original notification mandated passing Punjabi at the matriculation level as a mandatory eligibility criterion. However, the petitioners alleged that this requirement was later dropped, allowing non-Punjabi-speaking candidates to apply.
The petitioners have also questioned the provision to get a chance to apply in multiple categories, which they said was contrary to the original condition restricting an applicant to a single category.
The High Court has listed the next hearing for December 16.
The opposition party, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has welcomed the High Court decision to put the recruitment process for the PCS on hold.
Party leader Arshdeep Singh Kler said affected candidates had approached the SAD after allegations of serious irregularities in the PCS Mains examination. “Following complaints from the candidates, our party filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court to address these irregularities,” he said.
According to Kler, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met the affected students and assured them of legal support in their legal fight. A delegation of the students also met with the Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, during which they demanded a CBI probe into the recruitment process.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Kler questioned the competitive examinations and recruitment processes in the state. He alleged that the government's failures are jeopardising the future of the youth.
“It is not just the student, but their entire family that works hard when preparing for any competitive examination. In such a situation, the irregularities in the selection process raise serious questions regarding the government's intentions and its performance,” he said.
Kler expressed his gratitude to the party’s legal team, including Damanbir Sobti and Senior Advocate Chetan Mittal, for their support in this legal battle.
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