Punjab Agriculture Department To Honour Ludhiana's Detwal Village For Shunning Stubble Burning Over Past 6 Years

Ludhiana: Even as Delhi-NCR gets swathed in a thick curtain of smog like every winter, and like clockwork, eyes turn accusatorily at Punjab and Haryana, the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner congratulated Detwal village on the city outskirts for creating a record of sorts by shunning stubble burning for the last 6-7 years. He has also announced that the Punjab agriculture department will soon honour the village panchayat for their feat.

Village elders announced with pride that since 2018, they had stopped the practice of burning stubble at the onset of winter to hasten the clearing of their farms in preparation for the next crop. They added that for the past four years, villagers had maintained zero per cent stubble burning.

What Detwal's Farmers Say

A former sarpanch and other farmers said that in total, the village has around 250-300 acres of farmland. They added that their farmland area has contracted over time because of conversion of large parcels of land into residential colonies. Nevertheless, they added, villagers still farm on a large scale, while also shunning stubble burning.

Instead, they said, they use a super seeder machine for stubble management, which tills the soil while sowing winter wheat. Thus, stubble management is done in the field itself.

Farmer and Detwal resident Rajinder Singh said, "It has been 6-7 years since we have not burnt stubble. This time too, the stubble has been managed with a super seeder. Some of the stubble is repurposed as bales; the rest is mixed into the ground."

An elderly farmer said, "Earlier, we didn't have such technology. But since the introduction of high-tech equipment over the past few years, we've reaped plenty of benefit. Farmers with more land, or those who can, buy these machines. The rest of us have to spend more, because the cost of sowing wheat with this equipment is about Rs 6,000 per acre. The super seeder machine first harvests the paddy, only after which does it bury the stubble that remains in the field."

"When we didn't have such machinery, we would use some of the straw as cattle fodder, but the rest had to be set on fire, which would harm the environment. Now, it has become easier to manage the straw with these machines," said another elderly villager.

How Zero Stubble Burning Was Achieved

Former sarpanch Kamaljit Singh said, "This year too, we've burnt zero per cent stubble for the benefit of the environment, and also the land, as this reduces the loss of essential nutrients. Now, we also need around 25-30 per cent less fertilisers, which reduces expenses."