Punjab Agriculture Department To Honour Ludhiana's Detwal Village For Shunning Stubble Burning Over Past 6 Years
ICAR report supports claim, showing fall in stubble burning cases by over 50% in comparison to 2024.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST
Ludhiana: Even as Delhi-NCR gets swathed in a thick curtain of smog like every winter, and like clockwork, eyes turn accusatorily at Punjab and Haryana, the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner congratulated Detwal village on the city outskirts for creating a record of sorts by shunning stubble burning for the last 6-7 years. He has also announced that the Punjab agriculture department will soon honour the village panchayat for their feat.
Village elders announced with pride that since 2018, they had stopped the practice of burning stubble at the onset of winter to hasten the clearing of their farms in preparation for the next crop. They added that for the past four years, villagers had maintained zero per cent stubble burning.
What Detwal's Farmers Say
A former sarpanch and other farmers said that in total, the village has around 250-300 acres of farmland. They added that their farmland area has contracted over time because of conversion of large parcels of land into residential colonies. Nevertheless, they added, villagers still farm on a large scale, while also shunning stubble burning.
Instead, they said, they use a super seeder machine for stubble management, which tills the soil while sowing winter wheat. Thus, stubble management is done in the field itself.
Farmer and Detwal resident Rajinder Singh said, "It has been 6-7 years since we have not burnt stubble. This time too, the stubble has been managed with a super seeder. Some of the stubble is repurposed as bales; the rest is mixed into the ground."
An elderly farmer said, "Earlier, we didn't have such technology. But since the introduction of high-tech equipment over the past few years, we've reaped plenty of benefit. Farmers with more land, or those who can, buy these machines. The rest of us have to spend more, because the cost of sowing wheat with this equipment is about Rs 6,000 per acre. The super seeder machine first harvests the paddy, only after which does it bury the stubble that remains in the field."
"When we didn't have such machinery, we would use some of the straw as cattle fodder, but the rest had to be set on fire, which would harm the environment. Now, it has become easier to manage the straw with these machines," said another elderly villager.
How Zero Stubble Burning Was Achieved
Former sarpanch Kamaljit Singh said, "This year too, we've burnt zero per cent stubble for the benefit of the environment, and also the land, as this reduces the loss of essential nutrients. Now, we also need around 25-30 per cent less fertilisers, which reduces expenses."
"Although the government provides subsidy on the super seeder, it's still out of reach of the common farmer. Because to operate this, one needs a bigger tractor. Nevertheless, not a single farmer here has set fire to stubble this time," he added.
Villagers said their local environment has also improved since they stopped burning stubble, adding that whereas earlier, they had no option other than stubble-burning, that has changed since the introduction of the equipment, adding that some farmers are now also using the straw as roofing material for huts. They said this too is environment-friendly.
Kamaljit added, "Cases of stubble burning have fallen drastically. While between 2018 and 2022, there were about 50,000 reported cases across Punjab every year, in 2024, this had fallen to about 11,000. I haven't set fire to stubble for the last 6 years. We are also trying to raise awareness in nearby villages."
He continued, "Till November 3 — by which time over 80 per cent of the paddy had been harvested and reached the markets — there were only about 2,500 to 3,000 cases of stubble burning across Punjab. Now, farmers have also started sowing wheat."
ICAR Reports Dramatic Progress
Their claims are supported by the latest report by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which shows that stubble burning cases are expected to decrease by more than 50% in comparison to 2024.
ICAR, which monitors stubble burning in six states — Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — said that from 11,777 cases in 2024, it has dropped to 5,863 over the corresponding period in 2025.
"This year's decline in stubble burning is a direct result of central government schemes promoting scientific management of crop residues. Stubble is being used in technologies such as biomass power plants, co-firing in thermal power plants, ethanol and compressed biogas production, pellet manufacturing, packaging materials, industrial boilers and bio-decomposers. These alternatives have provided farmers with an opportunity for economic gain instead of burning stubble," said Anil Kumar Gupta, board member of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
A significant decline has been reported from Punjab that has the reputation of having the highest number of stubble burning cases. In 2024, there were 4,755 cases of stubble burning in Punjab, which has fallen to 2,933 in 2025.
