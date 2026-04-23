ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Act On Sacrilege Cases Challenged, High Court To Hear PIL Soon

Chandigarh: A Jalandhar resident has challenged the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, enacted by the Punjab government to deal with sacrilege cases, saying “this Act is against the basic principles of the Constitution and should be reconsidered”.

The public interest litigation, filed by Simranjit Singh in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenges the constitutional validity of the Amendment Act. The Act was notified in the official gazette on April 20, 2026.

Questions On Secularism, Sacrilege

The petitioner has argued that the disputed Act suffers from the lack of Presidential assent under Article 254(2) of the Constitution. It is submitted that the Act provides for criminal penalties, including life imprisonment under Section 5(3), which falls in the Concurrent List. No law in the country can be made for only one religion. The Act only mentions sacrilege related to one religion, while no provision is made for other religions, which is not in keeping with the secular framework.

The petitioner has also challenged the definition of sacrilege under Section 2(bb), stating that it includes acts “by words, whether spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or by electronic means”. The petition has argued that such definition is vague, fails the standard of reasonable restriction, and creates a chilling effect on freedom of speech under Section 19. A copy of the impugned Act has been placed on record as an annexure with the petition.

Objections On Life Term