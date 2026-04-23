Punjab Act On Sacrilege Cases Challenged, High Court To Hear PIL Soon
Petitioner says the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act mentions sacrilege related to one religion, but is silent about other religions.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Chandigarh: A Jalandhar resident has challenged the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, enacted by the Punjab government to deal with sacrilege cases, saying “this Act is against the basic principles of the Constitution and should be reconsidered”.
The public interest litigation, filed by Simranjit Singh in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenges the constitutional validity of the Amendment Act. The Act was notified in the official gazette on April 20, 2026.
Questions On Secularism, Sacrilege
The petitioner has argued that the disputed Act suffers from the lack of Presidential assent under Article 254(2) of the Constitution. It is submitted that the Act provides for criminal penalties, including life imprisonment under Section 5(3), which falls in the Concurrent List. No law in the country can be made for only one religion. The Act only mentions sacrilege related to one religion, while no provision is made for other religions, which is not in keeping with the secular framework.
The petitioner has also challenged the definition of sacrilege under Section 2(bb), stating that it includes acts “by words, whether spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or by electronic means”. The petition has argued that such definition is vague, fails the standard of reasonable restriction, and creates a chilling effect on freedom of speech under Section 19. A copy of the impugned Act has been placed on record as an annexure with the petition.
Objections On Life Term
The punishment in the Act has been made stricter through the amendment and now it provides for imprisonment up to life. This provision is related to the Indian Penal Code, due to which it has been said to require separate sanction.
On sentencing, the petitioner has questioned Section 5(3), submitting that it mandates life imprisonment for conspiracy to commit sacrilege with intent to breach the peace. The petition has said that linking such an offence with the punishment of murder is disproportionate and amounts to “manifest arbitrariness” under Section 14.
No Presidential Assent
The petitioner contends that it was mandatory to obtain the President’s assent for such a law, but the government notified it only after the Governor’s assent, which is not considered to be legally correct.
The matter is likely to be heard by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the next one or two days.