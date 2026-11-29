ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab AAP MLA Charanjit Singh Joins SAD After Being Denied Ticket For 2027 Assembly Polls

Chandigarh: Days after being denied a ticket for the 2027 assembly polls in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh on Sunday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Singh, an eye surgeon who had defeated former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 assembly polls by a margin of over 7,900 votes, had said after being dropped by AAP that he would contest the elections at any cost.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal formally inducted Singh into the party at an event in Chandigarh and said it is a pleasure to welcome Singh.

"Dr Charanjit is a well-reputed personality in the medical field. I assure him and his team that they will get due respect and responsibility in the @Akali_Dal_," he shared in a post on X, adding that his joining will further give an impetus to SAD in the region.

Lashing out at the ruling party, Singh accused it of fielding a "weak" candidate from the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency despite knowing that he had already defeated Channi. "That is why the party nominated a "weak" leader after making an "adjustment" with the former chief minister," he added.