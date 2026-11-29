Punjab AAP MLA Charanjit Singh Joins SAD After Being Denied Ticket For 2027 Assembly Polls
Singh accused the ruling party of fielding a "weak" candidate from the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency despite knowing that he had defeated ex-CM Charanjit Channi.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Chandigarh: Days after being denied a ticket for the 2027 assembly polls in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh on Sunday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
Singh, an eye surgeon who had defeated former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 assembly polls by a margin of over 7,900 votes, had said after being dropped by AAP that he would contest the elections at any cost.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal formally inducted Singh into the party at an event in Chandigarh and said it is a pleasure to welcome Singh.
"Dr Charanjit is a well-reputed personality in the medical field. I assure him and his team that they will get due respect and responsibility in the @Akali_Dal_," he shared in a post on X, adding that his joining will further give an impetus to SAD in the region.
It is a pleasure to welcome the sitting @AamAadmiParty MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr. Charanjit Singh, into the Shiromani Akali Dal. Dr. Charanjit is a well-reputed personality in the medical field. I assure him and his team that they will get due respect and responsibility in the @Akali_Dal_. His joining will further strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal in the region.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 29, 2026
Lashing out at the ruling party, Singh accused it of fielding a "weak" candidate from the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency despite knowing that he had already defeated Channi. "That is why the party nominated a "weak" leader after making an "adjustment" with the former chief minister," he added.
Singh termed the AAP an "autocratic" party, which is run from Delhi. Elaborating on the details about work done by him in Chamkaur Sahib, Singh said he set up a 50-bed hospital, a Rs 25-crore drinking water project, a fire office and an animal hospital.
SAD leader NK Sharma said Singh has been committed to social service for two decades and has always remained among the people. He will be the SAD's main face in Chamkaur Sahib.
The AAP has fielded former BSP Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi, who is also the former chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission, from the Chamkaur Sahib seat. Garhi joined the ruling party in January 2025 and was later appointed as the state SC panel chairman.
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