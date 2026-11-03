Punjab's AAP Govt Allowing Farmers To Burn Stubble And Registering Cases Against Them: Delhi Minister
Manjinder Singh Sirsa appealed to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to refrain from actions that could worsen pollution in the national capital.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday took the pollution fight to Punjab, blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for facilitating stubble burning, which was affecting the National Capital Region.
"In Punjab, there have been more than 1,000 incidents of stubble burning. Punjab Police and government officers are facilitating the burning of stubble. The Aam Aadmi Party is, on the one hand, getting farmers to burn stubble and, on the other, registering cases against them," he alleged, adding that only 271 FIRs were registered in the state.
The allegation came a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the air quality in the national capital deteriorated to enter the “very poor” category.
A thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital on Tuesday morning, just days ahead of Diwali. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 451, placing it in the ‘severe’ category.
#WATCH | Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "I request Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia not to ruin Delhi. Delhi, which you spent 10 years ruining, is now beginning to recover—please do not ruin it again. More than 13,000 charging stations have been… https://t.co/3Ixb7DyvUB pic.twitter.com/C3AHf4Mg3U— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
Delhi's average AQI stood at 330 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As many as eight monitoring stations recorded readings above 400, indicating ‘severe’ air quality.
Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Environment Minister cited official data and claimed that 103 farm fires were reported in Punjab on October 26, 33 on October 27, 98 on October 28, 194 on October 29, 292 on October 30 and 31 combined, and 175 on November 1.
“During the same period, Haryana reported only 18 stubble-burning incidents and Uttar Pradesh 59 while Punjab recorded more than 900 incidents,” he said. Delhi, he added, reported only one such incident.
Sirsa alleged that farmers were not responsible for several of the fires. “Farmers did not set the fields on fire. Punjab Police personnel did,” he said while playing videos purportedly showing burning cases.
The minister appealed to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia to refrain from actions that, according to him, could worsen pollution in the national capital.
"I request Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia not to ruin Delhi. Delhi, which you spent 10 years ruining, is now beginning to recover. Please do not ruin it again. More than 13,000 charging stations have been installed in Delhi. People in Delhi are purchasing electric vehicles,” Sirsa said. “We, the people of Delhi, are fighting against pollution every single day. The people of Delhi are very good; please do not cause them any trouble. By setting fires in Punjab, you are once again causing the situation in Delhi to deteriorate."
The Delhi minister questioned the appointment of Reena Gupta, a non-Punjabi and non-technical person, to head the Punjab Pollution Control Board. He alleged that the appointee was a political spokesperson from Delhi with close family ties to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
"I want to expose the real face of the Aam Aadmi Party, whose entire operation is based on lies and fraud. In the 75 years since Independence, no non-Punjabi, non-IAS and non-technical person has been appointed to this position,” the Delhi minister said. “They brought their political spokesperson from Delhi, who is said to be a close relative of Arvind Kejriwal, and appointed her as the chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board."
During the press conference, Sirsa also highlighted the improvement in Delhi's air quality, crediting the initiatives taken by the government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He claimed that Delhi had recorded 220 clean-air days this year, the highest number in the past decade.
According to Sirsa, October 2026 was the cleanest October in Delhi in the last 10 years, while the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded this year was also the lowest during the same period.
"I also want to tell the people of Delhi that over the past decade, the Delhi government under Rekha Gupta, along with the people of Delhi, has achieved a lot. Delhi recorded 220 clean-air days this year, the highest in the past decade. October 2026 was also the cleanest October in the last decade. The average AQI recorded this year was the lowest in the past decade, with a 10 per cent improvement compared with previous years. The annual average AQI was also lower this year," he said.
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