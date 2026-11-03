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Punjab's AAP Govt Allowing Farmers To Burn Stubble And Registering Cases Against Them: Delhi Minister

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa addresses a press conference ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday took the pollution fight to Punjab, blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for facilitating stubble burning, which was affecting the National Capital Region.

"In Punjab, there have been more than 1,000 incidents of stubble burning. Punjab Police and government officers are facilitating the burning of stubble. The Aam Aadmi Party is, on the one hand, getting farmers to burn stubble and, on the other, registering cases against them," he alleged, adding that only 271 FIRs were registered in the state.

The allegation came a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the air quality in the national capital deteriorated to enter the “very poor” category. A thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital on Tuesday morning, just days ahead of Diwali. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 451, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Delhi's average AQI stood at 330 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As many as eight monitoring stations recorded readings above 400, indicating ‘severe’ air quality. Addressing a press conference, the Delhi Environment Minister cited official data and claimed that 103 farm fires were reported in Punjab on October 26, 33 on October 27, 98 on October 28, 194 on October 29, 292 on October 30 and 31 combined, and 175 on November 1. “During the same period, Haryana reported only 18 stubble-burning incidents and Uttar Pradesh 59 while Punjab recorded more than 900 incidents,” he said. Delhi, he added, reported only one such incident. Sirsa alleged that farmers were not responsible for several of the fires. “Farmers did not set the fields on fire. Punjab Police personnel did,” he said while playing videos purportedly showing burning cases.