Punjab AAP Alleges Another 'Operation Lotus' Attempt, This Time Against Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Faridabad: A fresh controversy erupted in Punjab on February 12, when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sangrur, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, leveled explosive allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accusing him of attempting to lure her away into the BJP using the infamous "Operation Lotus" playbook.

In a high-profile press conference held in Chandigarh alongside senior AAP spokesperson and media in-charge Baltej Pannu, the 27-year-old Bharaj — who became Punjab's youngest MLA when elected in 2022 — claimed that Saini had reached out to her through intermediaries in recent days. She alleged that the Haryana CM proposed a secret "closed-door meeting" to discuss Punjab's future politics, during which he offered her a BJP ticket to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections from her home seat of Sangrur.

"I was told that whatever demands I put forward, would be fulfilled," Bharaj stated boldly. "He assured me I would be fielded as the BJP candidate from Sangrur. But I am a loyal AAP soldier — I can't be bought." She emphasised her long-standing commitment to the party, having joined as its first woman polling agent in 2014 at the age of 19, inspired by Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Pannu escalated the attack, framing the alleged outreach as a renewed attempt by the BJP to destabilise opposition governments through horse-trading — a tactic popularly dubbed "Operation Lotus". He referenced past incidents, including claims of AAP MLAs being offered Rs 25 crore each, in earlier efforts to topple the Punjab government.

"The BJP has no base in Punjab's villages," Pannu charged. "Farmers and locals shun them after the farmer's agitation. With no credible candidates, they resort to poaching — first from Congress, now from us. They broke leaders like Sushil Rinku and Sheetal Angural in Jalandhar, but they won't succeed here."

The accusations sent shockwaves not only in Punjab, but also across neighboring Haryana, spotlighting cross-border political maneuvering ahead of crucial polls.