Punjab AAP Alleges Another 'Operation Lotus' Attempt, This Time Against Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj says Saini offered her a BJP ticket in the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, BJP says allegations are "baseless, malicious"
Published : February 13, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Faridabad: A fresh controversy erupted in Punjab on February 12, when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sangrur, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, leveled explosive allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accusing him of attempting to lure her away into the BJP using the infamous "Operation Lotus" playbook.
In a high-profile press conference held in Chandigarh alongside senior AAP spokesperson and media in-charge Baltej Pannu, the 27-year-old Bharaj — who became Punjab's youngest MLA when elected in 2022 — claimed that Saini had reached out to her through intermediaries in recent days. She alleged that the Haryana CM proposed a secret "closed-door meeting" to discuss Punjab's future politics, during which he offered her a BJP ticket to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections from her home seat of Sangrur.
"I was told that whatever demands I put forward, would be fulfilled," Bharaj stated boldly. "He assured me I would be fielded as the BJP candidate from Sangrur. But I am a loyal AAP soldier — I can't be bought." She emphasised her long-standing commitment to the party, having joined as its first woman polling agent in 2014 at the age of 19, inspired by Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
Pannu escalated the attack, framing the alleged outreach as a renewed attempt by the BJP to destabilise opposition governments through horse-trading — a tactic popularly dubbed "Operation Lotus". He referenced past incidents, including claims of AAP MLAs being offered Rs 25 crore each, in earlier efforts to topple the Punjab government.
"The BJP has no base in Punjab's villages," Pannu charged. "Farmers and locals shun them after the farmer's agitation. With no credible candidates, they resort to poaching — first from Congress, now from us. They broke leaders like Sushil Rinku and Sheetal Angural in Jalandhar, but they won't succeed here."
The accusations sent shockwaves not only in Punjab, but also across neighboring Haryana, spotlighting cross-border political maneuvering ahead of crucial polls.
Haryana CCM Nayab Singh Saini swiftly and categorically rejected the claims. Speaking to the media, he dismissed them as "completely baseless, unfounded, and driven by political malice".
"I don't even personally know this MLA," Saini said. "I am not aware of her Vidhan Sabha constituency either." He insisted that the BJP practices clean, transparent politics and accused AAP and Congress of misleading the public when they sense their own support eroding. "The people of Punjab are watching everything and will give their reply in due time," he added, suggesting such allegations were desperate diversions.
Adding fuel to the fire, former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural — now with the BJP — counter-attacked, during a separate press interaction in Jalandhar. He rubbished the fresh claims as recycled drama, pointing to a 2022 incident where AAP had leveled similar bribery accusations (including alleged offers linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's name), but failed to produce concrete action from police despite complaints.
"AAP failed to deliver on promises in four years, so they deflect with 'Operation Lotus' stories," Angural said, questioning why no arrests had followed if the earlier allegations held water.
In a previous allegation of "Operation Lotus" by the AAP in Punjab, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had claimed in September 2022 that the BJP had secretly approached several state AAP MLAs and asked them to meet its top leaders in Delhi, where they would be offered up to Rs 25 crore each to switch sides. Earlier that same month, AAP Delhi had alleged that the BJP had deployed Central investigative agencies against some of its Delhi MLAs, and then offered them Rs 20 crore each to cross over.
As Punjab heads toward the 2027 Assembly elections, this episode underscores the intense pre-poll manoeuvering, mutual distrust among parties, and the BJP's apparent push to expand its footprint in a state where it has historically struggled for traction. Whether Bharaj's revelations lead to formal investigations or remain confined to the realm of political theater, they have undeniably heightened tensions and put the spotlight on the fragile alliances and loyalties shaping Punjab's future.
