ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: 3 Arrested With 6 Hand Grenades, 12 Pistols

Amritsar: The Counter-Intelligence unit of the police has busted a module involved in smuggling illegal arms and explosives, and arrested three accused. Six hand grenades and 12 pistols have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Initial investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were working on the instructions of a smuggler sitting abroad. According to the investigation, this entire network was supported by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) active abroad.

The accused were working at the behest of ISI.

According to the police, this consignment of arms and explosives was ordered with the aim of disrupting law and order in Punjab and creating an atmosphere of fear among the people. With timely action, the police foiled a big conspiracy.

In this case, an FIR was registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the BNS.