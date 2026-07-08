Punjab: 3 Arrested With 6 Hand Grenades, 12 Pistols
Initial investigation revealed the arrested accused were working on the instructions of a smuggler abroad; this network was supported by Pakistan's ISI and BKI operatives.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Amritsar: The Counter-Intelligence unit of the police has busted a module involved in smuggling illegal arms and explosives, and arrested three accused. Six hand grenades and 12 pistols have been recovered from the possession of the accused.
Initial investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were working on the instructions of a smuggler sitting abroad. According to the investigation, this entire network was supported by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) active abroad.
The accused were working at the behest of ISI.
According to the police, this consignment of arms and explosives was ordered with the aim of disrupting law and order in Punjab and creating an atmosphere of fear among the people. With timely action, the police foiled a big conspiracy.
In this case, an FIR was registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the BNS.
Currently, the police are investigating to connect the forward and backward links of this network, identify other accomplices and expose the entire module.
The Counter-Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar busted a narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of three persons and recovered 25 kg heroin from their possession, said Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.
Those arrested were identified as Bhupinder Singh, Ravi Kumar and Vishal Singh. Apart from recovering contraband, police teams also seized their Hyundai Verna car (PB10-GS-7779), which was being used for drug smuggling.
The development came a day after the Counter-Intelligence Unit had arrested three individuals linked to two narcotics smuggling networks and recovered 13 kg heroin from their possession.
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