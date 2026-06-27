ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Trekker Murder Case: Police Question Main Accused Siya Goyal's Parents, New Leads Emerge

Pune: Pune police on Saturday questioned the parents of main accused Siya Goyal and re-examined her brother, Sahil Goyal, in the high-profile Ketan Agrawal murder case. The investigators at the Lonavala Sub-Divisional Police Office are pursuing fresh leads and probed possible links between the accused and the victim. Siya’s brother was also present for questioning along with his parents.

Speaking to the media, Gajanan Tonpe, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP), said all individuals suspected to have links to the case are being questioned. He said fresh information continues to surface during the probe, which is helping investigators with a clearer understanding of the case.

Headed by Sandeep Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural Police, multiple investigation teams have been formed for the investigation. According to the police, the accused and the deceased, Ketan Agrawal, knew each other. Investigators also said that different individuals have provided different accounts during questioning.