Pune Trekker Murder Case: Police Question Main Accused Siya Goyal's Parents, New Leads Emerge
Speaking to the media, Gajanan Tonpe, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP), said all individuals suspected to have links to the case are being questioned.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Pune: Pune police on Saturday questioned the parents of main accused Siya Goyal and re-examined her brother, Sahil Goyal, in the high-profile Ketan Agrawal murder case. The investigators at the Lonavala Sub-Divisional Police Office are pursuing fresh leads and probed possible links between the accused and the victim. Siya’s brother was also present for questioning along with his parents.
Speaking to the media, Gajanan Tonpe, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP), said all individuals suspected to have links to the case are being questioned. He said fresh information continues to surface during the probe, which is helping investigators with a clearer understanding of the case.
Headed by Sandeep Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural Police, multiple investigation teams have been formed for the investigation. According to the police, the accused and the deceased, Ketan Agrawal, knew each other. Investigators also said that different individuals have provided different accounts during questioning.
Meanwhile, investigators have found that the mobile phone allegedly used by accused Chetan Choudhary on the day of the incident was not registered in his name. The phone was reportedly registered in the name of Neeraj Kumar, who is also being questioned by the police.
The investigation has also revealed that Chetan and Sahil Goyal knew each other before the incident and used to play cricket together. Police are now probing whether this acquaintance has any connection to the murder and examining Sahil's exact role in the case.
Authorities said every piece of information considered crucial to the investigation is being verified, and the probe is being expedited based on available evidence, technical data and findings from the interrogations.
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