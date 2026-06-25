ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Realtor's Murder By Fiance, Her Lover Haunts Family Of Indore Man Killed Under Similar Circumstances

Nearly a year ago on June 2, 2025, Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, too was killed under similar circumstances by his wife and her paramour Raj Kushwaha during what was meant to be the couple's honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

Agarwal was pushed into a deep gorge from the Lohagad Fort by Goyal and Chaudhary resulting in his death on June 18. The couple has been arrested by the police.

Indore: The shocking murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary has revived the frightful memories of the family of Indore youth Raja Raghuvanshi, who too was murdered by his wife and her paramour last year.

Raja Raghuvanshi's family has been left in shock after learning about the Pune murder case. They are unable to sleep at night after hearing the news about Ketan Agarwal, as they see a reflection of their own Raja in him.

Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, told ETV Bharat that ever since the Pune murder case came to light, he has been thinking about his brother.

“Everything that happened to him is coming back to me, because Siya—the accused in the Pune case—executed the murder in the same manner as Sonam," Sachin said.

He said that the family is deeply distressed by the Pune murder case and they fear that Siya might get bail despite the murder.

Slain Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal (Special Arrangement)

Sachin demanded stern punishment for Ketan Agarwal's killers. “My appeal to the government is that, while the accused in my brother's murder case have not yet received any harsh punishment, strict action must be taken against Ketan Agarwal's killers to ensure justice is served. I will soon visit Pune to meet Ketan's parents and share in their grief, as our pain is the same."