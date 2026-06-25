Pune Realtor's Murder By Fiance, Her Lover Haunts Family Of Indore Man Killed Under Similar Circumstances
Ever since Ketan Agarwal's murder came to light, the family of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi killed under similar circumstances has not been able to sleep.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Indore: The shocking murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary has revived the frightful memories of the family of Indore youth Raja Raghuvanshi, who too was murdered by his wife and her paramour last year.
Agarwal was pushed into a deep gorge from the Lohagad Fort by Goyal and Chaudhary resulting in his death on June 18. The couple has been arrested by the police.
Nearly a year ago on June 2, 2025, Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, too was killed under similar circumstances by his wife and her paramour Raj Kushwaha during what was meant to be the couple's honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.
Pune murder gives Raghuvanshi's family sleepless nights
Raja Raghuvanshi's family has been left in shock after learning about the Pune murder case. They are unable to sleep at night after hearing the news about Ketan Agarwal, as they see a reflection of their own Raja in him.
Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, told ETV Bharat that ever since the Pune murder case came to light, he has been thinking about his brother.
“Everything that happened to him is coming back to me, because Siya—the accused in the Pune case—executed the murder in the same manner as Sonam," Sachin said.
He said that the family is deeply distressed by the Pune murder case and they fear that Siya might get bail despite the murder.
Sachin demanded stern punishment for Ketan Agarwal's killers. “My appeal to the government is that, while the accused in my brother's murder case have not yet received any harsh punishment, strict action must be taken against Ketan Agarwal's killers to ensure justice is served. I will soon visit Pune to meet Ketan's parents and share in their grief, as our pain is the same."
Read More:
- Pune Realtor Murder Case: '2,000 Calls, Secret Meeting Between Fiancée And Her Lover, Before Fatal Push'
- Father Alleges Conspiracy In Pune Businessman's Death At Lohagad Fort; Claims Wife And Lover Plotted Murder
- Indore Bizman Raghuvanshi's Murder: Family Seeks CBI Probe, Appeals To PM Modi After Wife Gets Bail