Pune Porsche Crash: SC Grants Bail To Minor Accused's Father

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to the father of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case, which claimed the lives of two young software engineers.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench noted that several co-accused in connected matters had already been granted bail and that the minor’s father had spent about 22 months in jail. The bench said the appellant made out a case for bail and directed his release subject to conditions.

The bench said the appellant shall cooperate with the investigation and the trial, shall not misuse his liberty in any manner and shall not attempt to contact the witnesses either directly or indirectly. The bench made it clear that any infraction of these conditions would result in bail cancellation and directed the concerned trial court to conclude the trial at the earliest.