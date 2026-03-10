Pune Porsche Crash: SC Grants Bail To Minor Accused's Father
It noted that several co-accused in connected matters had already been granted bail and that the minor’s father had spent about 22 months in jail.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to the father of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case, which claimed the lives of two young software engineers.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench noted that several co-accused in connected matters had already been granted bail and that the minor’s father had spent about 22 months in jail. The bench said the appellant made out a case for bail and directed his release subject to conditions.
The bench said the appellant shall cooperate with the investigation and the trial, shall not misuse his liberty in any manner and shall not attempt to contact the witnesses either directly or indirectly. The bench made it clear that any infraction of these conditions would result in bail cancellation and directed the concerned trial court to conclude the trial at the earliest.
The minor’s father is alleged to have been part of a conspiracy to tamper with evidence following the accident, particularly swapping the minor's blood sample to suppress evidence of alcohol consumption. During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the father of one of the victims, said that a message should be sent so that people learn to respect the law. The bench said not at the cost of a person losing his liberty.
The petitioner's counsel argued that the matter concerned the father's bail plea and that several other accused persons had already been granted bail. Opposing the bail, the counsel of the Maharashtra government argued that the allegations were serious and that parity with the co-accused could not be claimed.
The bench was hearing the plea filed by the father of the minor challenging the Bombay High Court's order that had denied him bail. The case relates to a May 19, 2024, incident in which a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol, fatally injured two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.
