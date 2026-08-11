ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Police Register Two Cases Under Freedom Of Religion Act

Pune: Pune Police have registered two cases under the recently passed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act. The first case under this law was registered at the Fursungi Police Station, while the second one was registered at the Khadak Police Station.

One of the accused in these cases is a British national. The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act 2026 was notified on July 31 and came into force on August 1.

In the case recorded at the former Police Station, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been slapped against the accused. The case pertains to attempted religious conversion and assault of a minor girl. Meanwhile, the second case saw allegations being made by Hindutva organisations against a religious preacher from the United Kingdom who was delivering a sermon at a church in the Guruwar Peth area.

These organisations alleged that attempts were being made to convert people through the religious sermon. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr. Prashant Amrutkar said, "Two separate cases have been registered within the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police Commissionerate under the newly enacted Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026. The Police are conducting a thorough investigation into both the matters.”