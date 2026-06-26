ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Murder Case: 'Chetan Provoked Siya To Eliminate Ketan'; Siya's Mother Says 'Push Her From Same Spot If She Is Found Guilty'

Pune: The investigation into the murder of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Vishal Agarwal has taken a fresh turn, with police sources revealing that it was Chetan Chaudhary, the male friend of victim's fiancée Siya Goyal, who instigated her to kill Ketan.

According to Pune Rural Police, during investigation of Siya (20) and Chetan (22), it came to light that Chetan persuaded Siya to kill Ketan, and eventually the victim was pushed to death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

"From the questioning of both the accused it has come to light that it was Chaudhary who instigated Siya Goyal to eliminate Agarwal at Lohagad Fort," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Siya and Chetan, who were allegedly in a relationship, have been accused of conspiring to murder Ketan. Police had earlier claimed that upon reaching the cliff point, Siya gave a pre-decided signal to Chetan, who then allegedly pushed Agarwal into the gorge.

As part of the probe, officials also questioned Siya's brother.

Meanwhile, Siya's parents spoke to the media for the first time since the allegations surfaced and said that justice should be the same for everyone.

Her father, Pravin Goyal, who is currently undergoing treatment in hospital, said the allegations against his daughter have taken a severe toll on his health. "Since the time I first heard of these allegations against my daughter, I am in shock," he said to ETV Bharat, recounting how he collapsed at home and was later shifted to the ICU before his condition stabilised.

Despite the emotional distress, the family said they would support action against whoever is found guilty.

Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, claimed that her daughter was initially reluctant to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 but was persuaded by Chetan and his mother to join the trip. However, she said, "Whoever is guilty in this case must face severe punishment. Even if it is my daughter, nobody will stand up for her. If there is evidence that corroborate's my daughter's guilt, she too should be pushed from the exact same spot where Ketan was pushed."

Her father also expressed faith in the judicial process and said the family would accept the outcome of the investigation.