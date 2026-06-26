Pune Murder Case: 'Chetan Provoked Siya To Eliminate Ketan'; Siya's Mother Says 'Push Her From Same Spot If She Is Found Guilty'
The ongoing probe into the murder of Ketan Agarwal has revealed that it was co-accused Chetan who instigated Agarwal's fiancée Siya Goyal to eliminate him.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Pune: The investigation into the murder of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Vishal Agarwal has taken a fresh turn, with police sources revealing that it was Chetan Chaudhary, the male friend of victim's fiancée Siya Goyal, who instigated her to kill Ketan.
According to Pune Rural Police, during investigation of Siya (20) and Chetan (22), it came to light that Chetan persuaded Siya to kill Ketan, and eventually the victim was pushed to death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
"From the questioning of both the accused it has come to light that it was Chaudhary who instigated Siya Goyal to eliminate Agarwal at Lohagad Fort," PTI quoted an official as saying.
Siya and Chetan, who were allegedly in a relationship, have been accused of conspiring to murder Ketan. Police had earlier claimed that upon reaching the cliff point, Siya gave a pre-decided signal to Chetan, who then allegedly pushed Agarwal into the gorge.
As part of the probe, officials also questioned Siya's brother.
Meanwhile, Siya's parents spoke to the media for the first time since the allegations surfaced and said that justice should be the same for everyone.
Her father, Pravin Goyal, who is currently undergoing treatment in hospital, said the allegations against his daughter have taken a severe toll on his health. "Since the time I first heard of these allegations against my daughter, I am in shock," he said to ETV Bharat, recounting how he collapsed at home and was later shifted to the ICU before his condition stabilised.
Despite the emotional distress, the family said they would support action against whoever is found guilty.
Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, claimed that her daughter was initially reluctant to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 but was persuaded by Chetan and his mother to join the trip. However, she said, "Whoever is guilty in this case must face severe punishment. Even if it is my daughter, nobody will stand up for her. If there is evidence that corroborate's my daughter's guilt, she too should be pushed from the exact same spot where Ketan was pushed."
Her father also expressed faith in the judicial process and said the family would accept the outcome of the investigation.
The couple said they had never heard Siya mention Chetan before the case came to light. Pravin Goyal claimed he had never even met him and had no knowledge of any relationship between the two.
"I have never even seen Chetan Chaudhary's face. I never met him, nor did I ever communicate with him. He never visited our home. Also, we had never even heard Siya mention his name," he said.
Police investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan allegedly met at a coffee shop in Pune a day before Agarwal's death. Officials suspect the two discussed the plan there. Police are also examining the call detail records (CDR) and WhatsApp chats between the accused and the victim.
According to officials, the accused had allegedly watched videos related to Lohagad Fort before the incident. CCTV footage and other evidence collected during the investigation are being examined.
The case first came under scrutiny after Ketan's death was initially reported as an accidental fall into a 400-foot gorge. However, following objections raised by his family and subsequent investigation, police mentioned that he was deliberately pushed off the cliff.
Responding to reports that Siya disliked Ketan because he wore a wig, police sources said Ketan did wear a wig, but as of now, there is no conclusion that this was the sole reason for any differences between the two.
Pravin Goyal also spoke emotionally about his family's long-standing relationship with Agarwal's family and described the victim's father as a respected and kind person. "It is true that the wedding was to take place in Udaipur. The hotel charged around Rs 81,000 per couple per day, and we had booked 70 rooms. Our total expenditure on the wedding was not more than Rs three crore," he said.
Meanwhile, police are interrogating both the accused and investigating all aspects of the case.
Also Read:
- Pune Realtor Murder: Maharashtra Assembly Presiding Officer Asks Govt To Form SIT For Probe
- Pune Trekker's Death: 'Lured To Lohagad Fort' Fiancee, Her Lover Pushed Ketan Agarwal Into Gorge, Say Cops; Both Arrested
- Father Alleges Conspiracy In Pune Businessman's Death At Lohagad Fort; Claims Wife And Lover Plotted Murder