Pune IT Executive Deepali Amrutkar Wins 'Mrs Gold Heritage International Universe' Title In Thailand
Deepali, an IT executive from Pimpri-Chinchwad, won the 'Mrs Gold Heritage International Universe' title at the Miss/Mrs Heritage International-2025 pageant held in Thailand in November.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Pune: Juggling between work, motherhood and home, Pune's Deepali Amrutkar-Tandale hardly had time to follow any passion. However, a suggestion from one of her close friends during Ganesh Chaturthi this year changed everything for her. Participating in the recent Miss and Mrs Heritage International-2025 pageant in Thailand, she surprised herself and everyone by winning the 'Mrs Gold Heritage International Universe' crown by showcasing Indian culture.
She has credited India's cultural legacy for her success at the pageant. "I showcased our rich Indian art and culture through this platform, and it helped me bag this award," she said.
Deepali, a resident of Pimple Gurav in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad city, works in the IT industry, leading a busy life balancing her desk job and family life. "I am also a mother and wife and I think I am juggling all the roles quite successfully," she said, after returning from Thailand.
There were 40 competitors from 25 different countries who participated in the kids, Miss, and Mrs categories. Deepali said she used her IT skills to create a strong presentation of India. "I had an amazing experience in this event. I created a video on the vast diversity of our Indian culture from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It was a heritage fashion display unlike a typical fashion show. We were four Indian competitors among the 40."
Her journey to the pageant began during this year's Ganesh Chaturthi, when a friend from her housing society told her about the competition. Deepali, who often helps organise events in her society, grew curious and read more about it. "I decided to participate and I am happy to say it was undoubtedly satisfying to have succeeded in this international competition," she said.
"I meticulously planned the concept of unity, peace and diversity, keeping in mind the true Indian spirit. There were participants from across the world, so I needed to have that edge over others and that is why I focused on the diversity of Indian culture. Each participant showcased a glimpse of various historical sites and unique aspects of their country. At the same time, we had to convey a message of unity and world peace," she said.
Representing India, Deepali wore a nine-yard saree to showcase the Marathi culture and also sang Ganesh Vandana (bhajans). "I also presented Rajasthani and Bengali cultures through different outfits. Everyone in the audience gave me a thunderous applause. I felt proud to be an Indian," she expressed.
However, she said, the journey wasn't an easy one. "It was challenging but I would say it was once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. It taught me a lot and made me feel honoured and proud to be an Indian," the IT executive said.
