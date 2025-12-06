ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune IT Executive Deepali Amrutkar Wins 'Mrs Gold Heritage International Universe' Title In Thailand

Pune: Juggling between work, motherhood and home, Pune's Deepali Amrutkar-Tandale hardly had time to follow any passion. However, a suggestion from one of her close friends during Ganesh Chaturthi this year changed everything for her. Participating in the recent Miss and Mrs Heritage International-2025 pageant in Thailand, she surprised herself and everyone by winning the 'Mrs Gold Heritage International Universe' crown by showcasing Indian culture.

She has credited India's cultural legacy for her success at the pageant. "I showcased our rich Indian art and culture through this platform, and it helped me bag this award," she said.

Deepali, a resident of Pimple Gurav in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad city, works in the IT industry, leading a busy life balancing her desk job and family life. "I am also a mother and wife and I think I am juggling all the roles quite successfully," she said, after returning from Thailand.

There were 40 competitors from 25 different countries who participated in the kids, Miss, and Mrs categories. Deepali said she used her IT skills to create a strong presentation of India. "I had an amazing experience in this event. I created a video on the vast diversity of our Indian culture from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It was a heritage fashion display unlike a typical fashion show. We were four Indian competitors among the 40."