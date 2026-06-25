Pune Court Convicts Accused in Nasrapur Sexual Assault and Murder Case; Will Announce Sentence On June 29
The prosecution has strongly argued for the death penalty, calling the crime extremely heinous and demanding no leniency.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Pune: Pune District Sessions Court found Bhimrao Kamble, the accused in the sexual assault and murder of a three-year-old girl, guilty. After the conclusion of arguments of both sides, Special Judge S R Salunkhe declared all the serious charges levelled against the accused, Kamble (65), had been proven.
"The accused has been found guilty. His sentence will now be pronounced on June 29," the Judge said.
During the verdict hearing, the court recorded the accused’s conviction, while reserving its decision on punishment. The prosecution has strongly argued for the death penalty, calling the crime extremely heinous and demanding no leniency, whereas the defence claimed it was an accident and denied intentional wrongdoing.
The investigative agencies and the court completed the entire process within 55 days of the crime, and the entire state waited for the sentence, which will now be pronounced next week.
The toddler's parents and other relatives were present during the hearing. The girl's father has urged the court to impose the death penalty on the accused. The girl's mother broke down in tears listening to her husband's words.
Accused Offers No Response
On the other hand, no one from the accused Bhimrao Kamble's family was present during the hearing. The court asked the accused what punishment should be imposed on him. He, however, remained silent. After listening to the judge's words that he was convicted, the accused was escorted out of the court under tight security. There were heavy police deployments as a major security measure.
The Case
On May 1, when the state was celebrating Maharashtra Day, the entire state was shocked by the news of the sexual assault and murder of a minor in Nasrapur, in Bhor taluka. Pune Rural Police filed a 1,200-page chargesheet on May 16, responding to mounting pressure on the police and the state government.
Murder Following Sexual Assault on a Girl
Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted; the accused had assaulted her under the pretext of giving her a treat. He subsequently murdered her in a brutal manner and concealed her body. Kamble was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage.
Trial Fast-Tracked Following Public Outcry
There was immense outrage from the public and members of the opposition parties, who said this incident had brought shame to the state. The government asked the agencies to expedite the case, and the trial began within a few weeks.
"The accused in the Nasrapur incident has been convicted, and we demand that he be sentenced to death. Such offenders must be dealt with ruthlessly; therefore, he should be given the harshest punishment," said Chitra Wagh, BJP legislator.
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