ETV Bharat / bharat

Pune Court Convicts Accused in Nasrapur Sexual Assault and Murder Case; Will Announce Sentence On June 29

Pune District Sessions Court found Bhimrao Kamble, the accused, in sexual assault and murder of a three-year-old girl, guilty. Verdict to be announced on June 29. ( ETV Bharat )

Pune: Pune District Sessions Court found Bhimrao Kamble, the accused in the sexual assault and murder of a three-year-old girl, guilty. After the conclusion of arguments of both sides, Special Judge S R Salunkhe declared all the serious charges levelled against the accused, Kamble (65), had been proven.

"The accused has been found guilty. His sentence will now be pronounced on June 29," the Judge said.

During the verdict hearing, the court recorded the accused’s conviction, while reserving its decision on punishment. The prosecution has strongly argued for the death penalty, calling the crime extremely heinous and demanding no leniency, whereas the defence claimed it was an accident and denied intentional wrongdoing.

The investigative agencies and the court completed the entire process within 55 days of the crime, and the entire state waited for the sentence, which will now be pronounced next week.

The toddler's parents and other relatives were present during the hearing. The girl's father has urged the court to impose the death penalty on the accused. The girl's mother broke down in tears listening to her husband's words.

Accused Offers No Response

On the other hand, no one from the accused Bhimrao Kamble's family was present during the hearing. The court asked the accused what punishment should be imposed on him. He, however, remained silent. After listening to the judge's words that he was convicted, the accused was escorted out of the court under tight security. There were heavy police deployments as a major security measure.