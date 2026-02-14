'Every Indian Draws Strength From Their Enduring Courage': VP, PM Modi Pay Homage To Pulwama Terror Attack Martyrs
A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14, 2019, killing 40 jawans.
New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in paying homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019.
Vice President Radhakrishnan said the supreme sacrifice by the CRPF personnel will forever remain etched in the nation's memory. "I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India," he said.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage".
Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2026
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, taking to X, said, "On 14 February 2019, in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, endless salutations to the brave soldiers of Mother India who were martyred, and to their valour and sacrifice."
Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.
