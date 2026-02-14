ETV Bharat / bharat

'Every Indian Draws Strength From Their Enduring Courage': VP, PM Modi Pay Homage To Pulwama Terror Attack Martyrs

A ceremony organised to pay tribute to the fallen CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwana Terror Attack ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in paying homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019. Vice President Radhakrishnan said the supreme sacrifice by the CRPF personnel will forever remain etched in the nation's memory. "I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India," he said.