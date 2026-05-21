ETV Bharat / bharat

Pulwama Plotter Hamza Burhan Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In PoK

New Delhi: Hamza Burhan, one of the key planners behind the Pulwama attack, was killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The incident took place at Muzaffarabad in PoK, and Burhan is said to have been shot multiple times. He was attacked and killed by unknown assailants and is said to have died instantly due to multiple gunshots.

While designating him as a terrorist in 2022, the Indian government had said, “Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan alias Doctor, aged 23 years, is a resident of Kharbatpora, Ratnipora, Pulwama, and one of the associate members of Al Badr, a terrorist outfit designated under the UAPA.”

Hamza, also known as Doctor, was born in the Ratnipora area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. He had left for Pakistan in 2017, stating that he was pursuing his higher studies. He, however, joined the terror outfit Al Badr and in quick time rose to the rank of commander.

Following his indoctrination into the Al Badr, he returned to Kashmir. He was involved in radicalising the youth and also indoctrinating them into terror groups. His work remained largely focused on South Kashmir. During his stay in Kashmir, he managed to expand his network from Pulwama to Shopian. His death dealt a major blow to the terror networks in Pakistan. He was a key player for the Pakistan-based terror groups, which carry out operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pulwama terror attack is one of the deadliest incidents in India. On February 14, 2019, a convoy carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was targeted in the Lethapora area of Pulwama. A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus within the convoy, killing 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.