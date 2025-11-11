ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Took Stones For India...' Pulwama Doc Family Denies Terror Links After Arrest In Faridabad Explosives Seizure Case

A view of Dr Muzammil Ganaie's house in Pulwama, where his relatives were gathered, following his arrest. ( ANI Screengrab )

Srinagar: The family of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after 360 kilogram of explosives was recovered from his rented room in Faridabad, on Tuesday said they were often targeted by stone-pelters in the past for being nationalists.

They also claimed that there was no indication of the doctor's involvement in terror activities.

"There is an allegation that he(Muzammil Ganaie) is a big terrorist. We have no knowledge on that accusation. For the past five decades, there are no no cases against anyone from our family," Azad Shakil, brother of Muzammil, told ETV Bharat at his Pulwama residence.

It is learnt that Shakil said his family, who are farmers by occupation, have been targeted by stone-pelters in the past for being nationalists.

"We are Indians, completely. We received stones for India. You can verify it from anyone in the village," he reiterated.