'We Took Stones For India...' Pulwama Doc Family Denies Terror Links After Arrest In Faridabad Explosives Seizure Case
The family of arrested Pulwama doctor say they had no idea about his involvement in the terror case and are yet to meet him.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST|
Updated : November 11, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST
Srinagar: The family of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after 360 kilogram of explosives was recovered from his rented room in Faridabad, on Tuesday said they were often targeted by stone-pelters in the past for being nationalists.
They also claimed that there was no indication of the doctor's involvement in terror activities.
"There is an allegation that he(Muzammil Ganaie) is a big terrorist. We have no knowledge on that accusation. For the past five decades, there are no no cases against anyone from our family," Azad Shakil, brother of Muzammil, told ETV Bharat at his Pulwama residence.
It is learnt that Shakil said his family, who are farmers by occupation, have been targeted by stone-pelters in the past for being nationalists.
"We are Indians, completely. We received stones for India. You can verify it from anyone in the village," he reiterated.
When we asked about his brother who has been arrested, Shakil maintained that "he" was a "good person".
"I don't have to tell you. But, you can ask around here about him. There are now some allegations about his involvement in terror activities. We have not been able to meet him so far," he said.
He added that his brother had come home to attend his sister's wedding which was scheduled to take place on Sunday. The wedding, he said, has been called off.
He added that Ganaie had earlier visited the valley when their father underwent a surgical procedure.
Police probing the Red Fort car blast that killed at least nine persons have unearthed a link to the Faridabad terror module case.
