ETV Bharat / bharat

Pulses, Edible Oils And Paddy Acreage Down By 23%; Wheat Sowing May Drop By 59%

Hyderabad: Data indicates that El Niño caused a 12–13 per cent reduction in rainfall during the monsoon season, leading to a 23 per cent decline in the acreage (cultivated area) for Kharif crops, including pulses, sugar, edible oils, and paddy.

Now that El Niño has strengthened into a 'Super El Niño,' it will not only bring warmer winter temperatures but also significantly reduce the sowing of Rabi crops. It is estimated that the area under wheat cultivation could fall by as much as 59 per cent, while the acreage for mustard and chickpeas could see a decline of 38–40 per cent.

Infographics for impact of El Nino (ETV Bharat)

All this means household budgets can be disturbed in the face of food shortage, with inflation set to hit your plate.

From Kharif Season To Rabi Season

According to data from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and agricultural reports, the onset of the Kharif season saw a sharp decline of approximately 23 per cent in the total area sown, driven by the El Niño phenomenon and a weak monsoon. While conditions improved in some regions as the season progressed, the final acreage for major crops remained significantly impacted. A final decline of 3 per cent to 4 per cent was recorded in the area under paddy cultivation. However, due to severe water shortages in June and July, this deficit had previously reached between 8.6 per cent and 14.37 per cent.

The initial erratic monsoon led to a substantial 19 per cent drop in the area sown for oilseeds (like soybean and groundnut), and there was also a sharp reduction in the area dedicated to pulses. Nevertheless, as the season unfolded, farmers shifted toward alternative, less water-intensive pulses — such as pigeon pea (tur), black gram (urad), and green gram (moong) — which helped recover some of the lost acreage.

Sugarcane initially showed an increase in total area of about 1.5 per cent. However, water scarcity in major producing states like Maharashtra and Karnataka subsequently caused a significant decline in both the cultivated area and crop quality.

Infographics for impact of El Nino (ETV Bharat)

The El Niño phenomenon has severely impacted both the Indian and global agricultural sectors, and it is considered one of the most intense El Niño events on record. This has led to a decline in crop production and raised concerns regarding food security.

El Niño has adversely affected the production of essential commodities in the country, including pulses, sugar, oilseeds (and edible oils), and paddy (rice). Due to a decline in production, the country is importing sugar for the first time in about a decade. Additionally, imports of animal feed, maize, edible oils, and soybeans may also increase.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, lower-than-normal rainfall between October and December could negatively affect soil moisture, water levels in reservoirs, and groundwater recharge. This is likely to impact agricultural productivity in the next Rabi season.

Data from the Agriculture Department indicates that the proposed area for cereal sowing in the 2026-27 Rabi season is 3.85 million (38.50 lakh) hectares, compared to 4.277 million (42.77 lakh) hectares in the previous 2025-26 Rabi season. The area under wheat cultivation is projected to decrease by 0.547 million (5.47 lakh) hectares. Conversely, the proposed area for oilseed crops is 4.006 million (40.06 lakh) hectares — an increase of 24,000 hectares over the previous year's 3.982 million (39.82 lakh) hectares.

By August, the sowing of Kharif crops was 1.7 per cent lower than in the previous year. An assessment by the credit rating agency ICRA suggests a potential decline of approximately 2 per cent in the total area under cultivation. For the current Rabi season, a sowing target of 12 million (120 lakh) hectares has been set, whereas the area sown last year was 12.446 million (124.46 lakh) hectares. Thus, there is a shortfall of 4.46 lakh hectares — approximately 3.58 per cent — against the target.

Infographics for impact of El Nino (ETV Bharat)

Pulses, Rice, Soybeans And Groundnuts

Pulses have borne the brunt of the El Niño phenomenon. There has been a significant reduction in the sowing area for major Kharif pulses, such as pigeon pea (arhar), black gram (urad), and green gram (moong).

In key pulse-producing regions — including Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, as well as Telangana and Madhya Pradesh — production is expected to be significantly lower due to drought conditions. This shortfall is driving up pulse prices in domestic markets, and the country may also need to increase its imports of pulses.

Paddy cultivation requires large quantities of water. However, due to the impact of El Niño, the total area sown with paddy across the country has shrunk by approximately 1.637 million hectares. Crops in major producing states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have been affected by a lack of rainfall.

Current estimates suggest that the strong El Niño has led to a decline in national rice production by an average of 3.4 million tonnes. The reduced water availability has lowered the output of premium rice varieties like Sona Masoori and Kolam, pushing their prices more than Rs 1,000 above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Irregular rainfall has severely impacted oilseed crops, particularly soybeans and groundnuts. The area under soybean cultivation has shrunk from 107.72 lakh hectares to approximately 90.51 lakh hectares, while the area under groundnut cultivation has declined from 35.45 lakh hectares to 23.40 lakh hectares. The resulting lower yields are leading to a shortage of edible oils in the country. Furthermore, there is a significant shortage of soybean meal — used for animal feed — which has driven soybean imports to record levels.

Infographics for impact of El Nino (ETV Bharat)

37% Decline In Area Under Rabi Crops

According to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture, the initial sowing area for Rabi crops has seen a sharp decline of approximately 36 per cent to 37 per cent. This is attributed to reduced soil moisture and lower water levels in reservoirs, caused by the 'El Niño' phenomenon and a weak monsoon. Overall, the total area under Rabi crops across the country has fallen from 28.26 lakh hectares to 18.02 lakh hectares.