ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 3200 Passengers Arrested In 10 Months Over 'Unnecessary Chain Pulling' As Railways Intensifies Crackdown

New Delhi: Pulling of the alarm chain by passengers without any genuine cause or emergency has become a serious concern for Indian Railways, which has stepped up action by arresting as many as 3,207 people between January and October this year.

According to Railways, such incidents not only cause trouble for hundreds and thousands of passengers but disrupts the punctuality of the affected train and has a cascading impact on the movement of other trains running on the route.

The official data suggests that arrests in such cases have risen from 274 in January to 374 in October, with the total arrests over the 10-month period standing at 3,207.

Meanwhile, the railways has intensified crackdown on the misuse of the emergency facility to prevent chain pulling incidents which disrupt punctuality and affect movement of other trains.

A senior railway official said that the arrests were made during special enforcement drives conducted with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), keeping a close watch on trains and railway premises to identify passengers who pull alarm chains without a valid reason.

According to the railway administration, legal action has been initiated against all 3,207 accused under relevant provisions of the Railways Act.

Alarm Chain Facility

The alarm chain facility provided in trains is intended exclusively for genuine emergency situations, keeping passenger safety in mind. Its misuse disrupts train operations and affects not only the punctuality of the train concerned but also the halt other trains running coming behind it. This can result in unnecessary delays and inconvenience to the passengers, an official said.

Around 3,207 arrested between January and October:

The monthly arrest data indicates that enforcement action remained consistently high throughout the ten-month period. The highest number of arrests was recorded in June, when 397 people were apprehended, followed by May with 386 arrests and March with 341.