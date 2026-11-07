Over 3200 Passengers Arrested In 10 Months Over 'Unnecessary Chain Pulling' As Railways Intensifies Crackdown
Unnecessary chain pulling incidents are on the rise, with Railways arresting 3,207 persons between January and October this year, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Pulling of the alarm chain by passengers without any genuine cause or emergency has become a serious concern for Indian Railways, which has stepped up action by arresting as many as 3,207 people between January and October this year.
According to Railways, such incidents not only cause trouble for hundreds and thousands of passengers but disrupts the punctuality of the affected train and has a cascading impact on the movement of other trains running on the route.
The official data suggests that arrests in such cases have risen from 274 in January to 374 in October, with the total arrests over the 10-month period standing at 3,207.
Meanwhile, the railways has intensified crackdown on the misuse of the emergency facility to prevent chain pulling incidents which disrupt punctuality and affect movement of other trains.
A senior railway official said that the arrests were made during special enforcement drives conducted with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), keeping a close watch on trains and railway premises to identify passengers who pull alarm chains without a valid reason.
According to the railway administration, legal action has been initiated against all 3,207 accused under relevant provisions of the Railways Act.
Alarm Chain Facility
The alarm chain facility provided in trains is intended exclusively for genuine emergency situations, keeping passenger safety in mind. Its misuse disrupts train operations and affects not only the punctuality of the train concerned but also the halt other trains running coming behind it. This can result in unnecessary delays and inconvenience to the passengers, an official said.
Around 3,207 arrested between January and October:
The monthly arrest data indicates that enforcement action remained consistently high throughout the ten-month period. The highest number of arrests was recorded in June, when 397 people were apprehended, followed by May with 386 arrests and March with 341.
Below is a breakdown of month-wise arrests made by the Railways.
|January
|274
|February
|244
|March
|341
|April
|318
|May
|386
|June
|397
|July
|289
|August
|279
|September
|305
|October
|374
RPF post-wise arrests:
Among the RPF posts, Kanpur Central reported the highest number of arrests, with 486 people apprehended for unnecessary chain pulling during the period. Tundla ranked second with 302 arrests, followed by Aligarh with 243 and Etawah with 240.
- Kanpur Central-486
- Tundla-302
- Aligarh-243
- Etawah-240
- Prayagraj Junction-233
- Fatehpur-221
- Naini-200
- Phaphund-194
- Mirzapur-172
- Prayagraj Chheoki-120
- Manikpur-116
- Subedarganj-108
- Shikohabad-108
- Firozabad-84
- Chunar-76
- GMC-66
- Hathras-65
- Khurja-60
- Dadri-57
- Panki Dham-35
- Kanpur Anwarganj-21
Railway officials said chain pulling incidents create operational challenges for railway staff, who in turn have to establish the reason for the stoppage and ensure that the train can resume its journey safely. The railway administration is, therefore, conducting regular inspections and enforcement drives to identify those responsible for misuse of the facility.
On busy routes, where several passenger and express trains operate in close succession, an unexpected halt can disturb the planned movement of services. As a result, trains may have to be regulated or held back, resulting in delays that can extend to several stations. This is particularly concerning for passengers travelling on connecting trains or those with time-sensitive journey. Delay in one train can affect passengers who have planned onward journeys, railway connections or other commitments based on scheduled arrival times, officials added.
For passengers, the consequences include longer waiting periods, missed connections and uncertainty about arrival times. Thus, an act committed by an individual passenger without a genuine emergency can cause inconvenience to a much larger number of railway users, officials stated.
Railways' Appeal To Passengers:
The Railways has appealed to passengers to use the alarm chain only in genuine emergency situations and refrain from pulling it for avoidable reasons. The administration said surveillance, inspections and awareness campaigns would continue to prevent unnecessary chain pulling and ensure action against offenders under the Railways Act. It added that passenger cooperation is essential to maintain safe, smooth and punctual train operations.
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