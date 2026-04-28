ETV Bharat / bharat

Puducherry Records Highest Turnout Among Third Gender Electors At 91.81%: EC

According to the data shared by the Election Commission between April 9 and April 23, Puducherry had 139 third gender electors, of whom 91.81 per cent exercised their franchise.

Tamil Nadu has 7,728 third gender electors, out of which 60.49 per cent voted during the April 23 polls. West Bengal (phase 1) had 465 electors with a turnout of 56.79 per cent. Among other states, Assam has 343 third gender electors with a turnout of 36.84 per cent, and Kerala has 277 electors with a turnout of 57.04 per cent.

The first phase of polling in West Bengal was held on April 23, while the second and final phase will be held on April 29. Tamil Nadu also went to the polls on April 23. While elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry were conducted on April 9. The results for all the elections will be declared on May 4. Former chief election commissioner (CEC) Navin Chawla pushed for allowing third gender persons to register themselves as voters in 'Others' or 'O ' category, which is now the norm as EC identifies voters as 'Male', 'Female' and 'Others' or third gender.