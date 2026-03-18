ETV Bharat / bharat

Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: Seat-Sharing Deadlock Puts NR Congress-BJP In Jeopardy

Puducherry: With just days left for filing nominations for the Assembly elections, uncertainty looms over the future of the ruling alliance in Puducherry as seat-sharing talks between the All India NR Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party remain inconclusive.

The Union Territory is currently governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. The alliance, which secured victory in the 2021 elections and formed the government, was widely expected to continue into the upcoming polls. However, recent political developments suggest growing strains within the coalition.

Leaders from both parties held negotiations last week to finalise seat sharing, but no consensus was reached. The stalemate is largely attributed to two key conditions put forward by the NR Congress.

The first demand seeks a firm assurance from the Central Government regarding the long-pending grant of Statehood to Puducherry. The second calls for keeping the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), founded by Jose Charles Martin, out of the NDA. Sources indicate that the BJP has not agreed to these conditions.

Rangasamy skips talks

Amid rising tensions, Rangasamy boycotted alliance talks scheduled at a private hotel in Puducherry. Representing the BJP, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya - who is also the party’s election in-charge for Puducherry - waited for nearly two hours but left without meeting the Chief Minister.

The development is widely seen as a sign of a widening rift within the alliance. Reports suggest that the NR Congress leadership has given the BJP a 24-hour window to respond to its demands.

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