Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026: Seat-Sharing Deadlock Puts NR Congress-BJP In Jeopardy
NR Congress leadership has given the BJP a 24-hour window to respond to its two demands: Statehood and oust Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi out of NDA
Published : March 18, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Puducherry: With just days left for filing nominations for the Assembly elections, uncertainty looms over the future of the ruling alliance in Puducherry as seat-sharing talks between the All India NR Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party remain inconclusive.
The Union Territory is currently governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. The alliance, which secured victory in the 2021 elections and formed the government, was widely expected to continue into the upcoming polls. However, recent political developments suggest growing strains within the coalition.
Leaders from both parties held negotiations last week to finalise seat sharing, but no consensus was reached. The stalemate is largely attributed to two key conditions put forward by the NR Congress.
The first demand seeks a firm assurance from the Central Government regarding the long-pending grant of Statehood to Puducherry. The second calls for keeping the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), founded by Jose Charles Martin, out of the NDA. Sources indicate that the BJP has not agreed to these conditions.
Rangasamy skips talks
Amid rising tensions, Rangasamy boycotted alliance talks scheduled at a private hotel in Puducherry. Representing the BJP, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya - who is also the party’s election in-charge for Puducherry - waited for nearly two hours but left without meeting the Chief Minister.
The development is widely seen as a sign of a widening rift within the alliance. Reports suggest that the NR Congress leadership has given the BJP a 24-hour window to respond to its demands.
NR Congress-Vijay's TVK alliance on the cards?
Political circles are abuzz with speculation that the NR Congress may explore alternative alliances if its conditions are not met. Reports indicate that Rangasamy has held discussions with actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and is open to forging an electoral understanding with the party.
Such a move could significantly alter Puducherry’s political landscape, particularly at a time when coalition arithmetic is crucial.
Tight election timeline
Voting for all 30 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 9. The nomination process began on March 16 and will close on March 23.
With two public holidays falling within the nomination window, parties effectively have only five working days to complete formalities. This compressed schedule has intensified campaign activity and alliance negotiations.
Earlier this month, BJP central in-charge for Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Surana had announced a provisional seat-sharing formula allocating 16 constituencies to the NR Congress and 14 to the BJP and its allies. He had also stated that the five constituencies previously allotted to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would be decided after further discussions.
However, with negotiations still deadlocked, the fate of the NDA alliance in Puducherry remains uncertain.
Also Read: