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PUCL Urges Karnataka DGP To Enforce KSLSA Directive On Rights Of Citizens During Arrest

Bengaluru: More than four months after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) directed police stations across the state to display the legal rights of accused, two civil rights organisations urged the state police to implement the order without further delay and publicly disclose action taken so far.



In a joint statement, the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL)-Karnataka and the Association of Prisoners' Families for Justice (APFJ) said the KSLSA, through a communication dated February 7, 2026, had instructed the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Karnataka, to display posters and banners in Kannada and English informing citizens about their rights during arrest and detention.



The organisations said the directive was issued following their representation highlighting the need to effectively implement safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court in the DK Basu vs State of West Bengal and Paramvir Singh Saini vs Baljit Singh judgments. According to the statement, KSLSA's decision was based not only on their representation but also on a detailed report submitted on January 19, 2026, documenting 13 cases of alleged police harassment and custodial excesses affecting vulnerable families across Karnataka.



The report cited recurring concerns over illegal detention, custodial abuse, intimidation, extortion and denial of procedural safeguards. It argued that prominently displaying the rights of accused persons in police stations would serve as a preventive measure by improving legal awareness, transparency and accountability within the criminal justice system.



"The KSLSA direction recognises that public awareness of legal rights is a crucial safeguard against illegal detention, custodial violence, denial of legal aid and other violations of constitutional protections guaranteed under Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution of India," the statement said.



However, the organisations noted that despite the passage of more than four months, the implementation status across police stations remains unclear. They said directives relating to the protection of fundamental rights must be implemented promptly and uniformly across Karnataka.



Calling for immediate action, PUCL-Karnataka and APFJ urged the Director General and Inspector General of Police to publicly indicate the measures taken to implement the KSLSA directive and ensure that information on the rights of accused persons is displayed prominently in every police station.



"The display of rights is not a mere administrative formality. It is an essential safeguard that enables citizens to understand their legal protections at the moment of arrest or detention and promotes transparency and accountability within the criminal justice system," the statement said.



The organisations also said they would continue monitoring implementation of the KSLSA direction and called upon legal services institutions, lawyers, journalists and civil society organisations to support efforts aimed at ensuring full compliance with constitutional safeguards in police stations across Karnataka.