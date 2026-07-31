PUCL Members, Including Patna HC Advocate, Claim Illegal Detention By Police For Helping Detained NEET Protesters
PUCL has demanded that the FIR filed against Akash and Vrati be quashed and strict action taken against the erring police officers.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Patna: If the allegations of atrocities on students during their protest against the NEET UG examination paper leak were not enough, the Bihar Police have now been accused of illegally detaining and implicating People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) members, including a Patna High Court advocate, in false cases.
The PUCL alleged on Friday that the Bihar Police illegally detained its members – Patna High Court advocate Akash Keshav and law graduate-cum-social worker Vrati Kumar – on July 26 and 27, implicated them in false cases, and paraded them in handcuffs, when they tried to provide legal help to students detained in connection with the Bihar Bandh on July 25 to protest examination paper leaks.
It demanded an independent inquiry, preferably under the supervision of the Patna High Court, against the concerned police personnel involved, as well as, strict action against them.
“We are going to file a writ in the Patna High Court in this regard. This is a very serious matter and needs special attention. If such things can happen to advocates, just imagine the plight of the students, youths, and the common people,” PUCL national vice-president and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Patna Centre former professor Pushpendra told ETV Bharat.
Incidentally, Akash has assisted the Patna High Court as amicus curiae on several occasions, while Vrati also works as an independent filmmaker and is an alpinist.
The PUCL, in its meeting held on July 26, had decided to extend legal support to the students detained or arrested by the police in connection with their agitation against examination paper leaks.
Both Akash and Vrati are part of the PUCL’s legal support group. They reached the Gandhi Maidan police station on Sunday (July 26) night to ascertain the status and welfare of the detained students. The police officials present there informed them that the detained students were being produced before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) at his Chhajju Bagh residence. Both the PUCL members then went there.
Initially, Akash Keshav Vrati observed the proceedings of open court for a while. When they found that the students were being sent to judicial custody without following the due legal procedure, they raised their objections before the court.
None of the students were informed about the charges against them nor were they provided with copies of the FIR (First Information Report), which violated their basic legal rights. Aman, who was in a lawyer's attire, demanded that the copies of FIR be furnished to the detainees, their statements be duly recorded, and that the court proceedings be recorded.
These demands and objections were met with sharp hostility from police personnel and persons in plain clothes present in the courtroom. Gandhi Maidan station house officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, vindictively declared that all the students produced before the SDJM must be sent to jail as a punishment because he sustained injuries during their protest.
“Akash pleaded that despite his sympathy with the SHO for having sustained injuries during the student protest, that could not become the basis for collective punishment of the students presented before the SDJM and all due legal procedures should be followed. The police officers present there, including the Gandhi Maidan SHO threatened him,” Pushpendra said.
When Akash persisted on making submissions on behalf of detained students as an officer of the court, the police officials became aggressive and physically cornered him, Vrati and other advocates were also present there.
“However, they did not give in. The Gandhi Maidan SHO, without any direction or permission from the SDJM, called for a ‘special breath analyser’, which was pre-caliberated and subjected Akash and Vrati to undergo the test on the spot. This was in complete violation of the test protocols. No blood or urine confirmatory test was conducted, and on the basis of the breath analyser readings, took them into custody,” PUCL general secretary Sarfaraz said.
Both of them requested to be produced before the SDJM but were whisked away to the Kotwali police station, where they were held overnight.
“The Gandhi Maidan SHO, with the help of other police staff, himself prepared the arrest memo at the Kotwali police station and asked Akash and Vrati to sign on it. Whey they demanded a copy of the FIR, it was squarely denied. This indicates that the police officers had no respect for the due process of law and implicated our two members in a false case,” Sarfaraz added.
The PUCL asserted that it was surprising that the police behaved in such a manner at the residence of the SDJM, who could not stop them. It indicated the pressure of police on the judiciary, they alleged.
Akash and Vrati were taken to a nearby hospital in handcuffs. The doctors examined and declared them fit. However, their urine and blood samples, which would have conclusively proved or disproved alcohol consumption, were not taken.
“Despite repeated requests, their handcuffs were not removed either at the police station, the hospital or later when they were taken to the court in full public view. I heart the police officers saying that the handcuffs were being used to shame them. This was contrary to the guidelines by the Supreme Court and the high court, which allows their use only in exceptional circumstances, and not to humiliate the accused,” Pushpendra said.
The handcuffs were removed in court only after the members of the legal fraternity present there objected to it. Both accused were produced before the special excise judge. Upon hearing the arguments, he released them on ‘personal recognisance’ (PR) bonds and reprimanded the Kotwali police station's investigation officer for handcuffing them.
The PUCL added that the police released their arrest-memo photographs and gave statements to media persons resulting in newspaper reports and videos that portrayed them as having misbehaved with a lady judicial officer under the influence of liquor. The organisation dubbed it a malicious attempt to malign their reputation.
“No police officer has the authority to detain, coerce, or intimidate an advocate from making legitimate submissions in an open court on behalf of detained persons. This was a complete travesty of justice before the judicial magistrate and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 132 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) should have been imposed on the Gandhi Maidan SHO,” Pushpendra said.
The PUCL has demanded the quashing of the FIR filed against Akash and Vrati and strict action against the erring police officers.
ETV Bharat tried to contact the Gandhi Maidan SHO, but his official mobile phone was with a sub-inspector Abhishek Kumar.
“The SHO was there when the students were being produced. We remember two people portraying themselves as teachers. They were nabbed and produced in the court. They did not tell us that they were advocates,” Abhiskek said.
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