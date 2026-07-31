ETV Bharat / bharat

PUCL Members, Including Patna HC Advocate, Claim Illegal Detention By Police For Helping Detained NEET Protesters

Police personnel resort to lathi charge on students protesting during Bihar bandh over alleged NEET-UG paper leak at Exhibition Road in Patna on July 25 ( IANS )

Patna: If the allegations of atrocities on students during their protest against the NEET UG examination paper leak were not enough, the Bihar Police have now been accused of illegally detaining and implicating People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) members, including a Patna High Court advocate, in false cases.

The PUCL alleged on Friday that the Bihar Police illegally detained its members – Patna High Court advocate Akash Keshav and law graduate-cum-social worker Vrati Kumar – on July 26 and 27, implicated them in false cases, and paraded them in handcuffs, when they tried to provide legal help to students detained in connection with the Bihar Bandh on July 25 to protest examination paper leaks.

It demanded an independent inquiry, preferably under the supervision of the Patna High Court, against the concerned police personnel involved, as well as, strict action against them.

“We are going to file a writ in the Patna High Court in this regard. This is a very serious matter and needs special attention. If such things can happen to advocates, just imagine the plight of the students, youths, and the common people,” PUCL national vice-president and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Patna Centre former professor Pushpendra told ETV Bharat.

Incidentally, Akash has assisted the Patna High Court as amicus curiae on several occasions, while Vrati also works as an independent filmmaker and is an alpinist.

The PUCL, in its meeting held on July 26, had decided to extend legal support to the students detained or arrested by the police in connection with their agitation against examination paper leaks.

Both Akash and Vrati are part of the PUCL’s legal support group. They reached the Gandhi Maidan police station on Sunday (July 26) night to ascertain the status and welfare of the detained students. The police officials present there informed them that the detained students were being produced before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) at his Chhajju Bagh residence. Both the PUCL members then went there.

Patna high court advocate Akash Keshav (Special Arrangement)

Initially, Akash Keshav Vrati observed the proceedings of open court for a while. When they found that the students were being sent to judicial custody without following the due legal procedure, they raised their objections before the court.

None of the students were informed about the charges against them nor were they provided with copies of the FIR (First Information Report), which violated their basic legal rights. Aman, who was in a lawyer's attire, demanded that the copies of FIR be furnished to the detainees, their statements be duly recorded, and that the court proceedings be recorded.

These demands and objections were met with sharp hostility from police personnel and persons in plain clothes present in the courtroom. Gandhi Maidan station house officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, vindictively declared that all the students produced before the SDJM must be sent to jail as a punishment because he sustained injuries during their protest.