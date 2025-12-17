PUCL Condemns Nawada Mob Lynching; Says It Highlights Growing Hatred Towards Minorities In Bihar
The PUCL questioned the negligence of the state police and called for a speedy trial and strict punishment.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST
Patna: The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) condemned the alleged mob lynching of a clothes hawker, Athar Hussain, in Nawada district of Bihar earlier this month, and demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused named in the case. It also questioned the negligence of the state police and called for a speedy trial and strict punishment according to the law.
The PUCL observed that the incident reflected a “gruesome and distorted society and highlights the growing hatred towards Muslims in Bihar. The state must address the matter with sensitivity.”PUCL Bihar general secretary Sarfaraz pointed out that while the accused side alleged theft, the victim’s wife has termed the allegations as false.
“The FIR filed by Athar Hussain’s relatives does not include specific sections like Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder on grounds like race, caste, or sex, targeting mob violence and hate crimes). This points towards negligence on the part of the police. This is clearly a case of mob lynching and appears to be a case of hate-driven violence,” Sarfaraz said.
The PUCL also noted the influence of social media as a catalyst that transforms regular groups of people into violent mobs. Hussain, a resident of Gagan Diwan locality in Bihar Sharif town of Nalanda district, was returning home on a bicycle after the day’s work of selling clothes on December 5, when a group of people accosted him at Bhatta (also called Bhattapur) village under Roh police station area in neighbouring Nawada district.
They thrashed him mercilessly, branded him with hot iron tools and burning pieces of wood, cut his ears, broke his fingers and subjected him to inhuman torture. He was later admitted to Bhagwan Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Pawapuri in Nalanda, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 12.
In his dying declaration, Hussain, who was the sole breadwinner of his family of five, including his wife and three children, mentioned the atrocities. The police registered an FIR on December 6 based on the statement of his wife, Shabnam Parveen, naming 10 people and stating that they lynched her husband on the charge of theft.
The FIR was registered under BNS sections, including 190, 191(2) and 191(3) (unlawful assembly and rioting); 126(2), 115(2), 117 and 118 (grievous hurt and use of dangerous means); 109 and 74 (abetment and common intention), and 303(2) (theft). The murder charges under BNS section 101 were added after the death of the victim.
The police have arrested eight of the accused so far, and are making efforts to nab the other two, who are absconding.
Demands by the PUCL
The human rights organisation demanded an impartial investigation into the lynching of Hussain and called for swift justice, preventive measures by the government to stop mob lynching, inclusion of ‘hate-crime’ charges in the FIR, regulation of hate-filled speeches, crackdown on social media and television channels that spread hatred and animosity, as well as, fixing the responsibility of the officials who show negligence in cases of hate and divisive incidents.
The PUCL has also sought severe punishment for violent organisations and groups that are spreading violence and hatred in the country. It has also demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the victim’s family.
CPIML stages statewide protests
Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (CPIML) and the Insaf Manch (Justice Forum) associated with it held statewide demonstrations on Tuesday (December 16) against the barbaric mob lynching of Hussain.
The protestors affiliated to the two organisations, as well as PUCL and other civil society institutions, asserted that “mob violence was not acceptable in any circumstances, and would not let Bihar become a laboratory of communal violence.”
The protestors also demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused in the case and punishment as per the law. They sought compensation for Hussain’s family and cancellation of fake FIRs registered against the victim and his family.
“There is an atmosphere of fear in the Bhatta village and adjoining areas. The 10 to 15 Muslim families staying in Bhatta are afraid and unable to speak anything in public. The criminals are being patronised, and their backgrounds have not been checked so far,” the protestors said.
Speaking further, they asserted that crime has become more frequent ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary became the Home Minister.
Read More