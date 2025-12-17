ETV Bharat / bharat

PUCL Condemns Nawada Mob Lynching; Says It Highlights Growing Hatred Towards Minorities In Bihar

Patna: The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) condemned the alleged mob lynching of a clothes hawker, Athar Hussain, in Nawada district of Bihar earlier this month, and demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused named in the case. It also questioned the negligence of the state police and called for a speedy trial and strict punishment according to the law.

The PUCL observed that the incident reflected a “gruesome and distorted society and highlights the growing hatred towards Muslims in Bihar. The state must address the matter with sensitivity.”PUCL Bihar general secretary Sarfaraz pointed out that while the accused side alleged theft, the victim’s wife has termed the allegations as false.

“The FIR filed by Athar Hussain’s relatives does not include specific sections like Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder on grounds like race, caste, or sex, targeting mob violence and hate crimes). This points towards negligence on the part of the police. This is clearly a case of mob lynching and appears to be a case of hate-driven violence,” Sarfaraz said.

The PUCL also noted the influence of social media as a catalyst that transforms regular groups of people into violent mobs. Hussain, a resident of Gagan Diwan locality in Bihar Sharif town of Nalanda district, was returning home on a bicycle after the day’s work of selling clothes on December 5, when a group of people accosted him at Bhatta (also called Bhattapur) village under Roh police station area in neighbouring Nawada district.

They thrashed him mercilessly, branded him with hot iron tools and burning pieces of wood, cut his ears, broke his fingers and subjected him to inhuman torture. He was later admitted to Bhagwan Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Pawapuri in Nalanda, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 12.

In his dying declaration, Hussain, who was the sole breadwinner of his family of five, including his wife and three children, mentioned the atrocities. The police registered an FIR on December 6 based on the statement of his wife, Shabnam Parveen, naming 10 people and stating that they lynched her husband on the charge of theft.

The FIR was registered under BNS sections, including 190, 191(2) and 191(3) (unlawful assembly and rioting); 126(2), 115(2), 117 and 118 (grievous hurt and use of dangerous means); 109 and 74 (abetment and common intention), and 303(2) (theft). The murder charges under BNS section 101 were added after the death of the victim.

The police have arrested eight of the accused so far, and are making efforts to nab the other two, who are absconding.

Demands by the PUCL