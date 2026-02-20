ETV Bharat / bharat

Public Urinal, Open Garbage Next To House Violates Right To Live With Dignity: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The presence of a public urinal and open garbage bin right next to one's house violates the right to live with dignity in a clean and healthy environment under the Constitution, the Delhi High Court has said. Justice Amit Bansal stated that a hygienic environment was an integral aspect of a healthy life, and the absence of a healthy environment frustrates the right to live with dignity.

The court passed the order while dealing with a lawyer's petition raising a grievance against the construction of an unauthorised open garbage bin and urinal on the eastern walls of his property.

The petitioner contended that about 150 residents in his neighbourhood used the garbage bin to dispose of their waste and in spite of several requests to the MCD officials to maintain sanitary conditions near the bin and the urinal, no action was taken.

The court directed the MCD to forthwith demolish the open dustbin and the urinal next to the house of the petitioner, observing that the presence of an open garbage bin as well as a public urinal was "undoubtedly a nuisance".