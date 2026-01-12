ETV Bharat / bharat

Public Sector Banks Appeal Against Bombay HC Stay On Proceedings Against Anil Ambani

Mumbai: As many as three public sector banks on Monday filed an appeal against a stay on proceedings issued by the Bombay High Court against industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications Ltd classifying their bank accounts as fraud.

The banks challenged an order of a single bench passed in December last year granting interim relief to Ambani and his company citing violations of mandatory Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules and a classic case of banks waking up from deep slumber after years. The order had stayed all present and future action by Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank and Bank of Baroda noting that the action was based on a legally flawed forensic audit and violated the RBI's mandatory guidelines.

The three banks in the appeal that came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the forensic audit, which led to accounts being classified as fraud, was legally valid and based on serious findings of fund siphoning and misutilisation.