Public-Safety Concerns On Non-Implementation Of Pilot Fatigue Norms Can't Be Brushed Aside: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said concerns on public safety due to the non-implementation of DGCA regulations to prevent pilot fatigue cannot be "brushed aside".

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the oral observation while dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) matter against the DGCA's decision to relax the mandatory fatigue-management regulations for pilots on December 5, 2025, considering a recent massive disruption in the operations of IndiGo.

The bench listed the matter for hearing on Thursday and asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) counsel to seek instructions. IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights across the country in the first week of December as the airline was not adequately prepared to implement the new flight-duty norms for pilots.

The DGCA, on December 5, 2025, rolled out Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) exemptions to enable IndiGo to have more pilots on duty to reduce the disruptions and normalise operations. The aviation regulator eased the flight-duty norms by allowing the substitution of leave with a weekly rest period. The counsel for the low-cost airline said on Wednesday that a petition filed by the pilots is already pending before a single-judge bench of the high court and that the PIL petitioner has no locus.

The court, however, said the petitioner is a former aircraft engineer, and the issue has a bearing on public safety in general. "The concern cannot be brushed aside," the bench said. It further said that once in force, the regulations must be implemented, unless decided otherwise by the authorities.