Public Safety Act Remains Valid In Jammu Kashmir Even After Reorganisation, Says High Court
The Jammu Kashmir High Court dismissed a petition challenging the continuation of the PSA, arguing that the region was reorganised into two union territories.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the constitutional validity of the adapted provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), ruling that the law continued to remain in force after the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.
The bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal dismissed a petition challenging the continuation of the Public Safety Act after Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories in 2019.
The court held that Sections 95 and 96 of the Reorganisation Act clearly empowered the continuation and adaptation of laws that existed before the reorganisation of the erstwhile state.
The court ruling said that Parliament had created a complete statutory framework for existing laws to continue and be modified wherever necessary to suit the new administrative structure.
“A careful reading of Sections 95 and 96 of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, makes it abundantly clear that Parliament itself, while enacting the Reorganisation Act, consciously provided a complete statutory mechanism not only for the continuation of the existing laws applicable to the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir but also for their adaptation and modification,” the court observed.
The bench referred to S.O. 1229 (E) issued on March 31, 2020, under which references to the “State” in the Public Safety Act were replaced with “Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir".
The court said the changes were made within the powers delegated by Parliament to the central government under Section 96 of the Reorganisation Act.
Rejecting the petitioner’s argument that only Parliament could make such changes, the court said the adaptation was legally authorised.
“The argument that only Parliament could carry out such a substitution overlooks the fact that Parliament itself, by virtue of Section 96 of the Reorganisation Act, delegated such limited power of adaptation to the Central Government,” the court said.
The bench further noted that the adaptation did not alter the core character, object or policy of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.
According to the ruling, replacing the term “State” with “Union Territory” was only a consequential change arising from the 2019 reorganisation and did not affect the functioning or purpose of the law.
The court also observed that accepting the petitioner’s challenge would weaken the entire legal adaptation mechanism provided under the Reorganisation Act and place similar statutory modifications under doubt.
The petition was filed in connection with the detention of Tanveer Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bomai Zaingeer, under the Public Safety Act by the District Magistrate of Baramulla. After examining the matter, the court dismissed the plea and upheld the detention order, ruling that the challenge to the constitutional validity of the Public Safety Act was “devoid of merit".
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