ETV Bharat / bharat

Public Safety Act Remains Valid In Jammu Kashmir Even After Reorganisation, Says High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld the constitutional validity of the adapted provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), ruling that the law continued to remain in force after the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.

The bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal dismissed a petition challenging the continuation of the Public Safety Act after Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories in 2019.

The court held that Sections 95 and 96 of the Reorganisation Act clearly empowered the continuation and adaptation of laws that existed before the reorganisation of the erstwhile state.

The court ruling said that Parliament had created a complete statutory framework for existing laws to continue and be modified wherever necessary to suit the new administrative structure.

“A careful reading of Sections 95 and 96 of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, makes it abundantly clear that Parliament itself, while enacting the Reorganisation Act, consciously provided a complete statutory mechanism not only for the continuation of the existing laws applicable to the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir but also for their adaptation and modification,” the court observed.

The bench referred to S.O. 1229 (E) issued on March 31, 2020, under which references to the “State” in the Public Safety Act were replaced with “Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

The court said the changes were made within the powers delegated by Parliament to the central government under Section 96 of the Reorganisation Act.