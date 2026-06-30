ETV Bharat / bharat

Outrage In Gujarat As Forest Officials Cage Over 30 Lions To Avoid Human-Animal Conflict

The forest officials have caged over 30 lions so far ( ETV Bharat )

Amreli: In an effort to curb the rising human-animal conflict in Amreli district in Gujarat, forest officials have caged nearly 30 lions from Gir East and Greater Gir areas, sparking protests from wildlife enthusiasts in the state.

As per available information, nearly 30 lions have been caged from the Gir-Kantha and revenue areas even as wildlife enthusiasts expressed anger over the 'mass capturing' drive by the forest department.

The breakdown of the caged lions is as follows: Three from Mahuva range, 12 from Chaturi Gam area of Khambha range, one from Junasavar area near Savarkundla, six from Jasadhar range, four from Ghatiyan area of ​​Bagsara, four from Kovaya area of ​​Rajula, and one from Hindorana area of ​​Rajula.

Wildlife activists expressed concern that if a large number of captured lions are relocated to the Gir forest area, conflicts over territory and dominance could arise within the existing lion population.

Every lion in the wild has its own territory, and the arrival of new lions could lead to confrontational situations, they said.

Some wildlife activists are demanding clarification on whether the Wildlife Act and established procedures were strictly followed during the process of capturing the lions.

Questions are also being raised about whether the operation adhered to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).