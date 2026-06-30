Outrage In Gujarat As Forest Officials Cage Over 30 Lions To Avoid Human-Animal Conflict
Conflicts over territory and dominance could arise in Gir sanctuary if caged lions are released there, say activists
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Amreli: In an effort to curb the rising human-animal conflict in Amreli district in Gujarat, forest officials have caged nearly 30 lions from Gir East and Greater Gir areas, sparking protests from wildlife enthusiasts in the state.
As per available information, nearly 30 lions have been caged from the Gir-Kantha and revenue areas even as wildlife enthusiasts expressed anger over the 'mass capturing' drive by the forest department.
The breakdown of the caged lions is as follows: Three from Mahuva range, 12 from Chaturi Gam area of Khambha range, one from Junasavar area near Savarkundla, six from Jasadhar range, four from Ghatiyan area of Bagsara, four from Kovaya area of Rajula, and one from Hindorana area of Rajula.
Wildlife activists expressed concern that if a large number of captured lions are relocated to the Gir forest area, conflicts over territory and dominance could arise within the existing lion population.
Every lion in the wild has its own territory, and the arrival of new lions could lead to confrontational situations, they said.
Some wildlife activists are demanding clarification on whether the Wildlife Act and established procedures were strictly followed during the process of capturing the lions.
Questions are also being raised about whether the operation adhered to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).
It has been reported that forest personnel intensified efforts to cage wild animals in the Gir East and Greater Gir regions.
Both the general public and lion enthusiasts are demanding an official explanation from the government and the forest department regarding the entire issue.
Amid these developments, the issue of balancing wildlife conservation, human safety, and compliance with wildlife regulations has once again come to the forefront.
Bhushan Pandya, Member, Gujarat State Wildlife Board, has raised several questions regarding the issue.
"Those involved in the 'lion show' incident should face the strictest possible punishment. If we merely impose a fine of Rs 25,000–Rs 50,000 and let them go, they will continue to profit from this. They ought to be given jail sentence," said Bhushan Pandya.
"Large-scale capture of lions is not a definitive solution for their protection. In fact, it could exacerbate the problem. If captured lions are released into the Gir forest, it could trigger conflicts within the territories of other lions. It is essential to find a scientific solution to this complex situation," he added.
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