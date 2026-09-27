ETV Bharat / bharat

Public Bike Sharing Scheme Struggles To Stay Afloat In Chandigarh

Public Bike Sharing Scheme Struggles To Stay Afloat In Chandigarh ( ETV Bharat )

Panchkula: The Smart Bike Public Bike Sharing (PBS) scheme launched by the Chandigarh administration in December 2020 is struggling to stay afloat. The scheme was started to encourage people to use bicycles in their daily lives to maintain their health and the environment. But lack of maintenance has been preventing people from using them.

Under this scheme, hundreds of docking stations were built across Smart City Chandigarh, where around 5,000 bicycles are parked. But they haven't been repaired on time, preventing people from taking advantage of this facility. ETV Bharat visited docking stations and spoke with the residents to find out the shortcomings of the scheme. The team also gathered information by calling the Hyderabad call centre of Smart Bike Tech Private Limited, the company operating the scheme. Public Bike Sharing Scheme Struggles To Stay Afloat In Chandigarh (ETV Bharat) Chandigarh currently has 614 docking stations where approximately 5,000 smart bikes (bicycles) are parked for public convenience and to reduce pollution. Not a single electric bike (e-bike) is available at any of these stations. When inquired about this from the company's Hyderabad-based call centre, the employees stated that there were numerous incidents of theft in Chandigarh. Consequently, the company had to remove e-bikes from all docking stations. They said the company even formed teams to monitor bicycles after incidents of vandalism and theft, but when the incidents didn't decrease, it phased out the e-bikes. Now, the city residents are only able to ride regular pedalling bicycles.