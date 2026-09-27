Public Bike Sharing Scheme Struggles To Stay Afloat In Chandigarh
The scheme was started to encourage people to use bicycles to maintain their health and the environment, reports Avinash Sharma
Published : September 27, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Panchkula: The Smart Bike Public Bike Sharing (PBS) scheme launched by the Chandigarh administration in December 2020 is struggling to stay afloat. The scheme was started to encourage people to use bicycles in their daily lives to maintain their health and the environment. But lack of maintenance has been preventing people from using them.
Under this scheme, hundreds of docking stations were built across Smart City Chandigarh, where around 5,000 bicycles are parked. But they haven't been repaired on time, preventing people from taking advantage of this facility.
ETV Bharat visited docking stations and spoke with the residents to find out the shortcomings of the scheme. The team also gathered information by calling the Hyderabad call centre of Smart Bike Tech Private Limited, the company operating the scheme.
Chandigarh currently has 614 docking stations where approximately 5,000 smart bikes (bicycles) are parked for public convenience and to reduce pollution. Not a single electric bike (e-bike) is available at any of these stations. When inquired about this from the company's Hyderabad-based call centre, the employees stated that there were numerous incidents of theft in Chandigarh. Consequently, the company had to remove e-bikes from all docking stations.
They said the company even formed teams to monitor bicycles after incidents of vandalism and theft, but when the incidents didn't decrease, it phased out the e-bikes. Now, the city residents are only able to ride regular pedalling bicycles.
Standing at the Sector 27 docking station, local resident Balwant Singh said that he rode the bicycle several times but most of the time the vehicle had some sort of problem. “Sometimes the brakes weren't working properly, sometimes the tyres weren't inflated, or the bicycle was rusty, requiring a lot of effort,” he said while adding that all the bicycles should be repaired every 10-15 days to avoid any problems.
“Due to lack of timely repairs, cycling poses numerous problems. Sometimes, even after payment, the bicycle lock won't unlock. Docking stations are not maintained properly. There is a lack of cleanliness with bushes growing and, in some cases, paver blocks are uprooted,” pointed out another resident Bilal Khan.
Deepu, a cycling enthusiast, said, "The maintenance of the bicycles is negligible which is why they are in poor condition.”
He added that the docking stations are located in the open which increases the problem when it rains. “The smart bike app also does not work properly at times due to technical reasons," he added.
The scheme was launched in December 2020 to reduce dependence on fuel vehicles and provide people with environmentally friendly transportation options for short-distance travel. It initially included both e-bikes and regular pedal cycles (push bikes).
The smart bikes are operated through Global Positioning System (GPS) enabled locks and docking stations via a mobile app. Members of the Cycle for Change project pay Rs 5 per hour while non-members pay Rs 10 per hour. Initially, the annual subscription fee was Rs 500.
The Chandigarh administration has spent Rs 22 crore to develop a 210 km network of cycle tracks to make the city a bicycle-friendly one. However, various problems persist on cycle tracks in most sectors. Broken tracks, the movement of other motor vehicles and numerous obstructions such as gutters, potholes and trees cause inconvenience to cyclists.