ETV Bharat / bharat

'Public Awareness, Mass Movement Needed To Combat Climate Emergency': Prof Chetan Singh Solanki

Jaipur: Rapidly changing weather, rising energy consumption, and record-breaking temperatures clearly indicate that the world is moving from climate change to a climate emergency. The solution to this climate emergency lies not in education or technology, but in public awareness and a mass movement, said 'Solar Man of India,' Professor Chetan Singh Solanki.

Solanki told ETV Bharat that to address the climate crisis, policies are being developed, curricula are being changed, and solar energy is being promoted. "But the question is whether these measures are bringing about a change at the grassroots level," he asked.

Solanki, who has mentored students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for two decades, explained that while the new education policy emphasises environmental education, the solution is circular as the knowledge taught in the classroom is ineffective unless it's translated into practice.

He said that this is a long process as solutions cannot be achieved through policy, law or technology alone. "Unless individuals make changes, the impact will be limited. Currently, we are experiencing a climate emergency, and rapid solutions can only be achieved through public awareness and mass movements," he maintained.

Solanki pointed out that solar energy is often considered the solution to the climate crisis, but it is also an incomplete solution. He said that unlimited consumption of solar energy, along with the habit of wasting energy and the mindset that electricity is cheap limit its effectiveness.

He said the beginning should be made by learning to conserve electricity. "The root cause of climate change is human consumption. Everyone uses carbon energy in some form or another— coal, petrol, diesel, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Therefore, the responsibility lies not just with governments or industries, but with every human being," he said.

He pointed out that consumption beyond the Earth's limits is the biggest crisis. "Today, humanity is using resources equivalent to approximately 1.8 Earths, despite having only one Earth. The first goal should be to reduce this consumption to the level of one Earth," he said.