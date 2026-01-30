P T Usha’s Husband V Srinivasan Dies; PM Modi Condoles
V Srinivasan, husband of IOA President P T Usha, died after collapsing at home. A former CISF officer, he was known as her strongest support.
January 30, 2026
Kozhikkode: V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, Rajya Sabha MP and legendary athlete P T Usha, passed away in the early hours of Friday, January 30, at the age of 67. According to family sources, he collapsed at their residence and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital in Perumalpuram, Tamil Nadu, but could not be revived. His death was confirmed around 1 am.
Usha was attending a Parliament session when the incident occurred, so she was not at home. She returned to her hometown after learning of Srinivasan's hospitalisation and passing. The funeral time has not yet been fixed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a bereaved Usha and conveyed his condolences on the passing of her husband, officials said.
Srinivasan, a former central government employee and retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was widely regarded as a constant pillar of support in Usha’s life.
He stood firmly by her side throughout her illustrious sporting journey and later during her political career, playing a key role behind many of her professional milestones.
He was the son of Narayan and Sarojini of Vengali Tharavatti, Kuttikkad, Ponnani. He married P T Usha, a distant relative, in 1991. The couple have a son, Dr Ujjwal Vignesh.
Srinivasan had also been actively involved in the functioning of the Usha School of Athletics since its official inauguration on May 29, 2002, in Koyilandy, Kozhikode district. The institution initially operated from a rented building with just 12 students before shifting to its own campus in Kinalur near Balussery.
The main objective of the Usha School of Athletics is to nurture international-level athletes, especially girls, with the long-term goal of winning Olympic medals. The school is located on 30 acres of land provided by the Kerala government and has modern facilities, including an eight-lane synthetic track funded by the Central Government.
Athletes from the institution have delivered notable performances in several national and state-level competitions, including the 57th Calicut University Inter-Collegiate Athletic Championship 2025-26.
