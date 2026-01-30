ETV Bharat / bharat

P T Usha’s Husband V Srinivasan Dies; PM Modi Condoles

Kozhikkode: V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, Rajya Sabha MP and legendary athlete P T Usha, passed away in the early hours of Friday, January 30, at the age of 67. According to family sources, he collapsed at their residence and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital in Perumalpuram, Tamil Nadu, but could not be revived. His death was confirmed around 1 am.

Usha was attending a Parliament session when the incident occurred, so she was not at home. She returned to her hometown after learning of Srinivasan's hospitalisation and passing. The funeral time has not yet been fixed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a bereaved Usha and conveyed his condolences on the passing of her husband, officials said.

Srinivasan, a former central government employee and retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was widely regarded as a constant pillar of support in Usha’s life.

He stood firmly by her side throughout her illustrious sporting journey and later during her political career, playing a key role behind many of her professional milestones.